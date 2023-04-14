Craig Anderson announces retirement after emotional final NHL win

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson announced on Thursday night that he’s hanging up the skates after a 20-year NHL career. Though he did not formally confirm his retirement until after the game, the Sabres gave their goalie a proper sendoff in his last NHL start.

The former Capitals goaltender finished his career with 319 total NHL wins. He is one of only 39 goaltenders to win 300 or more games. Fittingly, Anderson’s final start came against the Ottawa Senators, with whom he spent 10 seasons.

The Sabres bench swarmed Anderson immediately after Casey Mittelstadt scored the overtime winner. In a touching display, the Ottawa Senators roster waited for the Sabres celebrations to conclude, then lined up to pay respects to their longtime goaltender.

The Ottawa Senators pay respect to Sabres goalie Craig Anderson after his final NHL game. What a moment pic.twitter.com/lc4tdsiq40 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 14, 2023

Buffalo faithful rose to their feet in a standing ovation as Anderson saluted the crowd. While the team took one last photo on the ice, cheers of “An-dy” echoed in the arena. Anderson’s wife, Nicholle, and two sons, Jake and Levi, watched from just outside of the rink before the family shared an embrace.

Craig Anderson's sons, Jake and Levi, had the lineup card honors tonight ☺️ pic.twitter.com/N2lTDAL8ww — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 13, 2023

The Sabres released a tribute video commemorating their goaltender. Over two seasons, Anderson played 57 games for Buffalo and became an important leader for the team.

“I mean, things happen for a reason,” Anderson said of his last start. “You couldn’t ask for a better story.”

He took the opportunity postgame to reflect back on his career.

“Father time always catches up to you, but I’ve just been fortunate to take from this game as much as I have,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to give back as much as I can.”

“This is it,” he added, confirming that his career had come to a close.

Anderson entered the league in 2002; his career spanned six teams over three decades. He played four regular-season and two playoff games for the Capitals in 2020-21, though he spent much of the year on the team’s taxi squad.

His career proved remarkably enduring over the years, even as he took a step back from his position as a starter. Earlier this year, he became the oldest goaltender in NHL history to play a 50-save game.

Anderson twice represented the United States on the international stage, playing in the IIHF World Championships in 2006 and 2008.

That 20 year career wasn’t without tribulations. He missed parts of the 2016-17 season to be with his wife as she dealt with a rare form of throat cancer, nasopharyngeal carcinoma. After returning to the team, Anderson would lead the Ottawa Senators to the Eastern Conference Final.

He went on to win the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy that year, awarded to “the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.” Upon receiving the award, he delivered a teary, heartfelt speech thanking his family and the Senators organization.

Nicholle was declared cancer-free that May, and has gone on to serve as an ambassador for Hockey Fights Cancer.

Anderson was once again nominated for the Masterton this year by the Sabres organization in what became the final season of his career.

With one last win, Anderson has tied a bow on his illustrious career. He looks forward to spending time with his family in retirement.

“I mean, they’ve gone through so much and sacrificed so much for me to be here and chase my dream,” he said. For them to be a part of it, they’re a huge part of where I’m at and how I got here. They should enjoy it as much as I did and now it’s time for them to have me home and do what I need to do there.”

Best of luck in retirement, Craig!