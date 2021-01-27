TJ Oshie continues to throw pucks into the crowd despite there being no fans at games

TJ Oshie is a character, especially during warmups. From his butt taps to his expletive-filled screams with Alex Ovechkin, the Osh Babe brings the weird before every game.
Tuesday, Oshie continued his superstition of tossing pucks to fans despite there being no actual fans at games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Leave the camera on Osh and good things will happen 😂 pic.twitter.com/TW05M7B4p6
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 27, 2021
Oshie points to an imaginary person only he sees in his brain. Then he grabs a puck off the ice and tosses it over.
Oshie was actually caught doing the same thing during the 2020 playoffs, which were held in a bubble in Canada also without fans.
hallway dances and pregame butt taps?
THE CAPS ARE BACK. pic.twitter.com/zJX6z7tJIw
— NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) July 29, 2020
During warmups, Oshie also did his puck-juggling routine.
yep, watching this on repeat until further notice pic.twitter.com/3Q1gG9c24N
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 26, 2021
He also sprinted into the locker room after leaving the ice where he laid a big smooch on a Stanley Cup sign the Capitals hung up. Oshie’s kiss got the Stanley Cup’s attention who replied xoxo back.
xoxo
– Stanley https://t.co/JqAvUDLzNt
— The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) January 27, 2021
