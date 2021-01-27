Capitals sell out of authentic third jerseys in 2 days online

It’s happening again, folks.

For those of you who are patiently waiting on buying one of the Capitals’ new third jerseys — especially the out-of-towners, you might want to reconsider.

The Capitals have already sold out of all of their authentic third jerseys online via the NHL’s online store and are beginning to see its stock of replica jerseys become limited or sell out in certain sizes. New third jersey hats, featuring the team’s W logo have sold out online as well.

Here’s all the stock that is remaining online currently.

The Capitals first wore the new W sweaters Tuesday against the New York Islanders, eeking out a 3-2 win with a last-minute goal by Justin Schultz. The jerseys have received rave reviews by fans and Capitals players alike, including Tom Wilson.

The third jersey’s popularity comes nearly two months after the Capitals had the fastest-selling Reverse Retro jersey in the NHL, seeing its authentic jerseys sell out within hours on Day 1.

Currently, the NHL Shop boasts Fanatic replica third jerseys of Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, and TJ Oshie. Only kid sized versions of Wilson are left. There are also very limited quantities of signed third jerseys of Ovechkin, Wilson, and Oshie.

For those who live in the DC area, the third jerseys are also being sold physically at the Capitals’ team stores at Capital One Arena and Medstar Capitals Iceplex.

RMNB’s Fanatics’ rep said the team, as of now, is not expected to sell much gear featuring the team’s W logo on t-shirts, hoodies, and hats. With the Capitals wearing these sweaters for the next three years, restocks are likely, but it’s unclear how quickly that will happen in the pandemic.

What is for sure is that the Capitals’ second new jersey design this season was a hit just like the Reverse Retro sweater.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.

Headline photo: NHL Shop/Pixabay