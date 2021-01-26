A first look at the Washington Capitals wearing their new blue third jerseys

The Washington Capitals wore their new navy blue third jerseys for the first time Tuesday against the New York Islanders. The alternates are inspired by the Capitals’ 2015 Winter Classic jersey (the W crest) and 2018 Stadium Series jersey (stripes and colors). The Capitals will wear these third jerseys seven different times this season and will keep them in their repertoire for the next three seasons.
The Capitals posted a bunch of photos and video from warmups and boy did they look fantastic out on the ice.
Capitals defenseman John Carlson would score the first goal in the Capitals’ new navy jerseys – a rebound on a power play.
What do you think of the sweaters? And have you bought one yet?
