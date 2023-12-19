Ivan Miroshnichenko recalled by Capitals ahead of NHL holiday roster freeze

The Washington Capitals recalled Russian forward Ivan Miroshnichenko from the AHL’s Hershey Bears on Tuesday. Miroshnichenko, 19, was the Capitals’ first-round draft selection in the 2022 NHL Draft and has played the entirety of his first North American professional season with the Bears until Tuesday’s announcement.

Miroshnichenko has recorded 15 points (8g, 7a) in 27 games for Hershey. The Russian winger was originally sent down to the AHL in October after an impressive Capitals Training Camp saw him last until the final roster cuts before the Caps set their 23-man roster.

Miroshnichenko could make his NHL debut as soon as Wednesday against the New York Islanders. The Capitals still have Sonny Milano on injured reserve and TJ Oshie is dealing with a lower-body injury that kept him out of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Miroshnichenko has played up and down the Bears’ lineup this season. To start his AHL career, he spent most of his time on the third line with fellow Capitals first-round draft pick Hendrix Lapierre and Lapierre’s junior teammate Pierrick Dube. He’s had a spell on the fourth line and as of late has recently filled in for injured winger Mike Vecchione on the first.

The 19-year-old forward has had many milestones this season, including his first AHL point, his first AHL goal, and his first AHL fight.

Miroshnichenko also scored on the Bears’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night a year after he beat Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The talented youngster missed parts of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns in Russia due to the cancer diagnosis he was delivered on his 18th birthday in 2022.

In mid-November, Miroshnichenko was a surprise healthy scratch against the Bridgeport Islanders. Head coach Todd Nelson framed it as a positive thing, hoping a game from the press box would help the young forward be more consistent on the defensive side of the puck.

Nelson placed Miroshnichenko with Riley Sutter and Matthew Strome to get him more in tune with the smaller details needed to be successful both on the forecheck and in his defensive responsibilities. After several games with that unit, Miroshnichenko kept up his point production and helped make the Bears’ fourth line one of the most effective lines in the league.

Miroshnichenko’s great play with that fourth line led to a promotion to the team’s top line. He scored a goal on his very first shot with that top trio.

Miroshnichenko ranks sixth in overall scoring on a dominant Bears team and fourth in goals. Among all rookie skaters in the AHL, he’s tied for fourth in goal scoring. Now, he’ll see if can translate that level of production into the NHL.

The Primorsky Krai native will join a Capitals team sporting fellow Russians Evgeny Kuznetsov, Alex Alexeyev, and Miroshnichenko’s idol Alex Ovechkin. Miroshnichenko, who has been using Ovechkin’s sticks in Hershey, skated on a successful preseason line with his idol. The Capitals could use Miroshnichenko’s youthful, offensive spark to try and get Ovechkin’s scoring going again as their legendary captain is without a goal in a career-worst, 13-straight games.

Miroshnichenko was recalled along with Hendrix Lapierre before the NHL’s holiday roster freeze. NHL rules state that he now cannot be sent back down to Hershey until midnight on December 28. The Capitals play four games during that stretch that Miroshnichenko could get into.

If Miroshnichenko plays fewer than 10 NHL games with the Capitals (including the playoffs) this season, his entry-level contract to slide a year. .

