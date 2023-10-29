Ivan Miroshnichenko gets in first AHL fight, Bears change his name in locker stall to Ivan Drago

Ivan Miroshnichenko continues to rack up personal milestones early in his rookie season with the Hershey Bears. Miroshnichenko tallied his first AHL point in Game 2 of the season, his first AHL goal in Game 3, and his first multi-point night in Game 7.

Now, Miroshnichenko has registered his first AHL fight in Hershey’s game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday — just the eighth professional game he’s played in North America.

Miro, no stranger to dropping the gloves in Russia, fought Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Taylor Fedun, who is 16 years older than him.

OK…show of hands…who knew Miro had it in him? 😏 pic.twitter.com/6wuZzofk5g — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 29, 2023

The fisticuffs began when the 19-year-old Miroshnichenko appeared to be score settling, sending his elbow high into the 35-year-old Fedun with 4:37 remaining and the Bears up 5-1. The two crashed to the ice, but Miroshnichenko did not stay down long, jumping up and immediately challenging Taylor to fight.

Some hands were thrown, but the fight ended up primarily being a wrestling match.

No matter, after the game, Todd Nelson acknlowleged Miroshnichenko’s milestone by tossing him a new bag of CCM gloves.

“For the Russian bear, Miro, for his first tilt…”

First goal puck.

First fight gloves.

Big roars from the rookies. 😂🐻🥊 pic.twitter.com/3rxFEzRnPB — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 29, 2023

Above, Miroshnichenko, his name tag had been changed by the Bears’ equipment staff.

No longer was he #10 Miroshnichenko. On this night, he was Ivan Drago from the hit movie series Rocky.

He must break you.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears & @TheHersheyBears/X