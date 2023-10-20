Ivan Miroshnichenko ROARs in locker room, makes short speech in English after first AHL goal

It didn’t take long for Ivan Miroshnichenko to score his first North American goal.

The 19-year-old forward hit the back of the net in his third AHL game with the Hershey Bears, burying a rebound shortly after a power play ended.

Inside the Bears locker room after their win, the Capitals’ first-round pick was presented the milestone goal puck. It was there he uttered his first words in English publicly since joining the Capitals organization.

Ahhhh, I’m really happy today,” Miroshnichenko said. “My first American Hockey League goal. Thank you, team.”

And then he did it. His first career ROAR.

“AHHHHHHHHHH!”

Miroshnichenko was also awarded Hershey’s coveted bear head as player of the game.

“Thank you, Mac,” Miro said graciously. “Uhhhhhhh…”

We got one more ROAR.

“AAAAHHHHHGHHHHHHHHHHHH!”

Miroshnichenko concluded his night by taking a picture with his milestone goal puck.

Screenshot: @thehersheybears/X