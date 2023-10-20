Ivan Miroshnichenko scores first career AHL goal

Ivan Miroshnichenko scored his first career AHL goal in the Hershey Bears’ Friday matchup with the Providence Bruins. The goal came with just 26 seconds remaining in the second period and gave Hershey a 2-1 lead.

The 19-year-old Russian winger now has two points in his first three AHL games. He has been skating on the team’s third line with Hendrix Lapierre and Pierrick Dube.

The first (of hopefully many) North American pro goals for Miro! 🍎Dubé

🍏Snively pic.twitter.com/q5hO8ZKTkr — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 21, 2023

With the Bears finishing off the final moments of a late-period power play, Dube picked up a pass from Joe Snively at the top of the right faceoff circle. The French-born forward rifled a one-time blast on net and Providence goaltender Brandon Bussi flashed his right pad to keep it out.

Unfortunately for Bussi, the juicy rebound bounced right to Miroshnichenko who hammered it home.

🚨MIRO!!!🚨 It's his first AHL goal with 26.8 seconds left in the second, and we've got a 2-1 lead! pic.twitter.com/0MU55Uw1PV — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 21, 2023

After an impressive preseason in Washington, Miroshnichenko was one of the final cuts from the Capitals’ Training Camp. The young winger tallied two points — both assists – in his two preseason appearances. His play even earned rave reviews from Capitals’ head coach Spencer Carbery.

“There’s some areas of his game that he’s going to have to work on details wise, but when he gets that puck across the red line, look out,” Carbery said. “Something positive is usually happening — and even in the offensive zone for that matter.

“He’s just a hair off on a lot of quality, quality chances. Whether it’s getting his shot off or a little puck bobble. But, I constantly find myself going, ‘Oh!’, when he has the puck, when he’s in the offensive zone, or attacking off the rush.”

Tom Wilson added that Miroshnichenko’s “upside is awesome” and that “he looks like he’s got a lot of tools.”

Those tools have been on display early on in his stint with the Bears. Hershey’s head coach Todd Nelson has given Miroshnichenko a large role on the team’s power play and Miro has responded with what was basically a power-play goal against the Bruins.

Screenshot: AHL TV