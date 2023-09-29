Ivan Miroshnichenko impresses Capitals in preseason debut: His ‘upside is awesome’ and ‘he looks like he’s got a lot of tools’

Ivan Miroshnichenko was nervous and had jitters in the first period of his NHL preseason debut for the Washington Capitals. But by the end of regulation, the 19-year-old Russian, who was the Caps’ first round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, was the game’s second star and one of only two Caps’ players who had a multi-point night.

“He was sort of similar to a lot of our players I’d say, they got better as the game went along,” Spencer Carbery said at his post-game press conference.

Skating on the first line with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, Miroshnichenko impressed in his 16:23 of ice time posting two assists, three hits, and three shots. He called the experience a dream come true.

“Only three shots!?” Tom Wilson said surprised. “I thought he had like 10. He was buzzing.”

Miroshnichenko’s outing was so good that it has seemingly turned an automatic assignment to the AHL’s Hershey Bears during Training Camp into a more difficult decision.

Miroshnichenko’s first NHL preseason point, a secondary assist, came on a Nicklas Backtrom goal in the second period where the Swedish center and Ovechkin switched roles. Ovechkin sent a pass to Backstrom in the slot. The Capitals’ all-time assist leader chopped at the puck and it deflected in.

Miro’s second point was another secondary assist — this time on John Carlson’s game-winning goal in the third period. Miro took a pass near the crease, before turning and finding Carlson wide open in the slot.

The offensive production was great, but Miroshnichenko’s hustle, backchecking, and details on defense are what stood out and puts him on a fast track to the NHL.

“Obviously, he had a lot of opportunities and he was kinda all over the place,” Wilson said. “I think the effort was there, he was working really hard. I think as he gets more comfortable in this league, at this level, and with this rink, his upside is awesome. He looks like he’s got a lot of tools. I’m excited to see him keep playing.”

Carbery believes that Ovechkin’s mentoring of Miroshnichenko, which includes recently having the prospect over for dinner at his house, has helped him play at his best.

“Oh yeah, [he’s taken him under his wing] big time,” Carbery said. “You probably saw flashes of the bench multiple times as sometimes he pushes young Miro. Like, ‘Hey, you gotta do this, this, and this.’ But, that’s huge because he’s just constantly getting little tidbits of information and help. Whether he’s helping him understand or hear things that coaches are reiterating or stuff he’s seeing on the ice, I can only imagine that it’s helped him tremendously and feel more comfortable not only playing tonight but just through Training Camp.”

Tom Wilson added, “It’s pretty cool when those kids come over here and they have one of the greatest of all time leading the way for them. I think [Ovi]’s been taking them on runs, he’s been taking them over to his house to hang out, and definitely taking them under his wing.”

One of Miroshnichenko’s biggest struggles, and what could hold him back temporarily, has nothing to do with hockey. He’s still getting a grasp on the English language, which is what is spoken at practices.

“I’m going to try and speak as much English to them as I can,” Wilson said. “Get them up to speed over here.”

In the end though, Miroshnichenko’s play may do all the speaking he needs to end up in Washington full time by the end of camp.

“There’s a lot of promise from those young guys,” Wilson said. “They got a lot of skill. They’re smart players – great kids, fun to have around. It’s nice to see them get out there, get some NHL reps and I think they handled it well.”

Screenshot: @Capitals/X