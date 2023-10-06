Ivan Miroshnichenko impresses Spencer Carbery in second NHL preseason game: ‘When he gets that puck across the red line, look out’

Washington Capitals top forward prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko may not have made it onto the scoresheet against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean the 19-year-old didn’t stand out all the same.

After tallying two assists in his first foray in the league a week ago, the 2022 first-round draft pick skated on the team’s top line alongside Caps captain Alex Ovechkin and 2023 Calder Cup champion Hendrix Lapierre. He managed to leave a positive imprint on head coach Spencer Carbery even without finding the back of the net.

Carbery highlighted Miroshnichenko as one of a few names who particularly impressed him in the team’s final road preseason matchup.

Miroshnichenko finished his night firing four shots on goal to go along with eight individual shot attempts, seven individual scoring chances, and four individual high-danger chances. All of those marks were best on the team. He also skated 18:07 of ice time, the most of any Caps forward.

Carbery noted after the game that Miroshnichenko was particularly solid.

“There’s some areas of his game that he’s going to have to work on details wise, but when he gets that puck across the red line, look out,” Carbery said, “something positive is usually happening — and even in the offensive zone for that matter.”

The team as a whole was great with Miro on the ice at five-on-five. In those minutes, they saw positive differentials in shot attempts (+4), scoring chances (+8), and high-danger chances (+3).

If Thursday night’s action was his last before joining the AHL’s Hershey Bears, he’ll leave without notching a goal despite his best efforts. Still, those efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“He’s just a hair off on a lot of quality, quality chances,” Carbery said. “Whether it’s getting his shot off or a little puck bobble. But, I constantly find myself going, ‘Oh!’, when he has the puck, when he’s in the offensive zone, or attacking off the rush.”

Ovechkin, who has repeatedly sent pucks Miroshnichenko’s way when they shared the ice, has taken his younger countryman under his wing during camp. The two have developed an evident connection both on and off the ice, according to Carbery.

“[Miroshnichenko is] just constantly getting little tidbits of information and help,” Carbery said. “Whether he’s helping him understand or hear things that coaches are reiterating or stuff he’s seeing on the ice, I can only imagine that it’s helped him tremendously and feel more comfortable not only playing tonight but just through Training Camp.”

Ovechkin even translated Miroshnichenko’s postgame interview after his debut and remarked how Miroshnichenko had grown up watching his career.

“I was drafted (by the Capitals) when he was one,” Ovechkin said. “Jesus, I’m old.”

Carbery has said that his lineup for Saturday’s preseason finale against Columbus will “look very close to our opening lineup”. While there’s still the question of whether or not Miroshnichenko will suit up for the game, he has survived one of the final rounds of roster cuts. Just 15 forwards remain in camp, including the injured Max Pacioretty.

The Bears — still Miro’s most likely long-term destination for 2023-24 — began their Training Camp earlier this week. Miro’s good buddies Alexander Suzdalev and Bogdan Trineyev are both already in Chocolatetown.

