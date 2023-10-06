Capitals place Nicolas Aube-Kubel and five others on waivers as they trim Training Camp roster to 27 names

ARLINGTON, VA — The Washington Capitals announced 11 cuts to their Training Camp roster Friday as the deadline to set their Opening Night roster approaches. Five players were sent directly to the AHL’s Hershey Bears, while six must clear waivers, including 27-year-old forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

Aube-Kubel is now on the waiver wire for the third consecutive season. Washington previously claimed him from the Toronto Maple Leafs in November 2022, subsequently signing him to a one-year, $1.225 million extension in March.

Training Camp Roster Update: #Caps have reduced their training camp roster to 27 players. Washington’s updated training camp roster can be found here: https://t.co/YjEWiEQkAj pic.twitter.com/EukESG5ka1 — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 6, 2023

Players assigned to the Hershey Bears

Ethen Frank, F

Hendrix Lapierre, F

Riley Sutter, F

Vincent Iorio, D

Chase Priskie, D

Players placed on waivers

Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F

Alex Limoges, F

Michael Sgarbossa, F

Joe Snively, F

Dylan McIlrath, D

Hunter Shepard, G

Aube-Kubel played 47 games for the Caps last season, scoring 12 points (4g, 8a) in that span. He suited up for all but one of the Capitals’ preseason games so far, last skating on a line with Beck Malenstyn and Riley Sutter against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Capitals can bury a maximum of $1.15 million of Aube-Kubel’s contract, meaning $75,000 will continue to count against the salary cap if he clears waivers and goes to the Bears.

Notable names who remain on the roster include Ivan Miroshnichenko, Matthew Phillips, and Hardy Häman Aktell, who have all impressed head coach Spencer Carbery with their performances in camp.

Speaking to the media shortly before Friday’s announcement, Carbery remarked on the difficulty of making cuts.

“Telling people that they poured everything they have into something and it’s not going to work out sucks. The preparation that goes in, and not just back years, but the whole summer and all that, a lot of work goes into the last two weeks, a lot of commitment. It’s the worst part of the job.”

Excluding the injured Max Pacioretty and Joel Edmundson, 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders remain at Training Camp. The team has until Monday to trim their roster to a maximum of 23 players (not including those on IR) before Opening Night.

Carbery will get one final opportunity to test his lineup in their final preseason game against Columbus on Saturday before making his final decisions.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB