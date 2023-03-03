Capitals sign Nicolas Aube-Kubel to one-year extension

The Washington Capitals re-signed depth forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year extension an hour before the NHL trade deadline.
Claimed off the waiver wire early in the season, NAK has tallied eight points (2g, 6a) in 30 games with the Capitals this season.
The 26-year-old Aube-Kubel will make $1.225 million next year, a raise of $225k.
NAK'S BACK FOR ANOTHER YEAR
A pugnacious, undersized forward, Aube-Kubel is a heart-and-soul type of player, who fits best in a bottom-line, energy role. Though for a spell, he did get first-line minutes from Capitals head caoch Peter Laviolette. Aube-Kubel is fast, can throw the body, and score when he’s feeling it.
With NAK back in the fold, the Capitals now have 11 forwards under contract for next season and a plethora of young forward prospects in the minors ready to make the next step.
Signing NAK this early seems unnecessary and could put another roadblock in front of a prospect, but for GM Brian MacLellan, he apparently liked what he saw from the Slave Lake, Alberta native and pulled the trigger on a new deal.
Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:
Capitals Re-sign Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Forward signs a one-year contract extension
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Aube-Kubel’s contract will carry an average annual value of $1.225 million.
Aube-Kubel, who was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 5, 2022, has registered eight points (2g, 6a) in 36 games with Toronto and Washington this season. The 6’0”, 207-pound forward has recorded a team-high 56.9 shot attempt percentage at five-on-five (348 shot attempts for, 263 shot attempts against) and 56 hits in 30 games with the Capitals. Aube-Kubel’s 9.83 hits per 60 minutes is the fourth-highest rate on the Capitals this season.
Aube-Kubel, 26, recorded a career-high 23 points (11g, 12a) in 74 games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche during the 2021-22 season. The Slave Lake, Alberta native won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche, appearing in 14 of Colorado’s 16 playoff games and posting a +2 plus/minus rating. In addition, Aube-Kubel ranked second on Colorado in hits (123) during the regular season.
Aube-Kubel was selected by Philadelphia in the second round, 48th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft. In 205 career games with Washington, Toronto, Colorado and Philadelphia, Aube-Kubel has recorded 58 points (23g, 35a).
