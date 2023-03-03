Capitals sign Nicolas Aube-Kubel to one-year extension

The Washington Capitals re-signed depth forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year extension an hour before the NHL trade deadline.

Claimed off the waiver wire early in the season, NAK has tallied eight points (2g, 6a) in 30 games with the Capitals this season.

The 26-year-old Aube-Kubel will make $1.225 million next year, a raise of $225k.

— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 3, 2023

A pugnacious, undersized forward, Aube-Kubel is a heart-and-soul type of player, who fits best in a bottom-line, energy role. Though for a spell, he did get first-line minutes from Capitals head caoch Peter Laviolette. Aube-Kubel is fast, can throw the body, and score when he’s feeling it.

With NAK back in the fold, the Capitals now have 11 forwards under contract for next season and a plethora of young forward prospects in the minors ready to make the next step.

Signing NAK this early seems unnecessary and could put another roadblock in front of a prospect, but for GM Brian MacLellan, he apparently liked what he saw from the Slave Lake, Alberta native and pulled the trigger on a new deal.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals: