Ivan Miroshnichenko scores two more MHL goals and gets into fight

Déjà Vu, Ivan Miroshnichenko got on the board yet again in Russia’s junior league.

The Capitals 2022 first-round draft selection found the back of the net twice on Wednesday morning just a day after he powered home a wicked slap shot. He now has goals in five straight games with Avangard Omsk’s MHL affiliate.

Miroshnichenko’s first goal of the game was his fifth goal of the season and also his seventh point in six games since he returned to game action from Hodgkin’s lymphoma treatment.

Instead of the power he showcased with his slap shot goal from Tuesday, he kicked the scoring off in Wednesday’s game with a little more precision. The 18-year-old winger picked up a pass in the neutral zone along the left boards, raced into the offensive zone, cut towards the middle of the ice to let a screen develop, and then fired a slick wrister past the opposing netminder.

The talented prospect’s second goal involved a bit of deception on a power play opportunity. After his team won the offensive zone draw, Miroshnichenko lulled the far-side, penalty-killing defenseman to sleep by feigning that he was just casually going to drift into the team’s normal power play setup. A split second later he darted toward the net, gave his teammate a prime target to aim for, and lit the lamp again.

He didn’t just show off the skill side of his game as the hard-hitting forward also dropped the gloves. Late in the third, he easily tossed aside an opponent after a netfront scrum and then was challenged to fisticuffs by another. It was a spirited bout.

It must be noted that despite still being just 18 years old, Miroshnichenko is only playing at this junior level to get his legs back under him after his physically draining last year. He scored ten goals in 31 games playing against men last season and should return to at least that VHL level (KHL’s AHL equivalent) at some stage this year.

Miroshnichenko’s MHL team isn’t scheduled to get on the ice again for a game until November 24. That break in play could mean he gets a look at a higher level in the meantime. Avangard Omsk’s VHL team plays twice during that spell.

