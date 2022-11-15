Ivan Miroshnichenko scores again with absolute rocket slap shot in first minute of MHL game

Washington Capitals 2022 first-round draft pick Ivan Miroshnichenko was back at it in the MHL again on Tuesday morning with yet another goal and this one was a beauty.

The 18-year-old Russian winger rocketed home a slap shot within the first thirty seconds of his fifth game this season. He now has a goal in four-straight games.

Miroshnichenko, in five games back post-chemotherapy treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, has tallied six points (4g, 2a) for Avangard Omsk’s junior team. He kicked things off on Tuesday by picking up a pass in the neutral zone from a teammate, splitting the opposition defense down the middle, and pulling up near the right faceoff circle for a blast that went by the goaltender before the poor netminder could even calibrate what had just happened.

Here are a couple more looks at the sheer violence with which he slammed that puck home.

The Capitals’ top European prospect is making light work of the junior league because he is really only playing in it to get his legs underneath him after the aforementioned cancer treatment he went through last year. In 31 career games against men in the VHL, Russia’s AHL equivalent, Miroshnichenko already has 16 total points (10g, 6a).

#ALLCAPS prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko is gonna give a lot of teams problems. Silky mitts + helluva release. 👀 #MHL pic.twitter.com/ksOfPq7eWM — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) November 15, 2022

Miroshnichenko is expected to return to action against men at some point this season as he has practiced with the organization’s VHL team. That return may eventually involve his full KHL debut with Avangard Omsk.

