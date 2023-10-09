Ivan Miroshnichenko no longer with Capitals as NHL 23-man rosters due

Ivan Miroshnichenko impressed in the preseason, but it appears — at this moment — the young Russian forward did not make the NHL team.

Miroshnichenko did not take the ice for Capitals practice and RMNB’s Katie Adler reports that his locker was cleaned out inside the locker room. Teams’ 23-man rosters are due Monday at 5 pm.

Miroshnichenko’s next destination is likely the AHL’s Hershey Bears. The young prospect does not have to pass through NHL waivers to be assigned to the AHL, making Hershey the most palatable option for Caps’ brass to start his professional career. It’s possible, though unlikely, he could be loaned back to the KHL due to how deep the Bears are.

The Capitals could also make room for him on the NHL roster between now and Opening Night. The Capitals’ Mike Vogel says the team will announce its Opening Night roster on Wednesday morning and are planning “some paper transactions for today for salary cap purposes.”

#Caps will submit opening night roster to NHL’s offices by 5 pm deadline today, but it will not mirror actual opening night roster. Caps are planning some paper transactions for today for salary cap purposes, and will unveil actual opening roster Wed. am, before practice. — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) October 9, 2023

Miroshnichenko impressed during his first Training Camp with the Capitals and did not look out of place during his two preseason games, tallying two points — both assists. When the 2022 first-round pick was on the ice the Capitals held a 33 to 23 advantage in shot attempts and a 20 to 10 advantage in scoring chances. The team’s expected goals percentage with Miro on the ice was also 64.8 percent.

Carly and Miro link up for the score pic.twitter.com/SF4J3XOGu5 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 29, 2023

Miroshnichenko’s play earned rave reviews from Capitals’ head coach Spencer Carbery.

“There’s some areas of his game that he’s going to have to work on details wise, but when he gets that puck across the red line, look out,” a gushing Spencer Carbery said recently. “Something positive is usually happening — and even in the offensive zone for that matter.

“He’s just a hair off on a lot of quality, quality chances. Whether it’s getting his shot off or a little puck bobble. But, I constantly find myself going, ‘Oh!’, when he has the puck, when he’s in the offensive zone, or attacking off the rush.”

Tom Wilson added that Miroshnichenko’s “upside is awesome” and that “he looks like he’s got a lot of tools.”

If Miroshnichenko ultimately ends up in Hershey, which still is unknown, he will have support from several players, including young players Alexander Suzdalev and Bogdan Trineyev who speak Russian. The Bears also signed 27-year-old, Moscow native Dmitry Osipov to a professional tryout agreement on September 29. The six-foot-four veteran has skated in 171 career AHL games with Chicago, Rockford, and San Diego. Osipov could be a mentor to Miroshnichenko.

1:15 pm update: This story has been updated with the Capitals’ announcement that they’re making several paper moves on Monday and will announce their final roster on Wednesday morning.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB