Ivan Miroshnichenko promoted to top line, scores goal on Hershey’s first shot of game

Ivan Miroshnichenko did not wait long to make an impact after getting an opportunity on the Hershey Bears’ first line.

The 2022 first-round pick scored on his first shift of Wednesday’s game, beating Providence Bruins’ goaltender Brandon Bussi clean past the glove.

First shot of the game and Miro's got us on the board with his seventh of the season! 🚀 🍎Frank https://t.co/hMFJWscdqw pic.twitter.com/DicLQp92YY — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 14, 2023

The goal gave Hershey an early 1-0 lead. Ethen Frank registered the primary assist.

To celebrate, Miroshnichenko jumped into the glass like Alex Ovechkin used to do when he was younger.

Pregame, Miroshnichenko seemed especially loose, tilting his head sideways and smiling for the Bears’ social media.

Miroshnichenko is skating on the top line with Frank and Michael Sgarbossa due to Mike Vecchione’s upper-body injury. The scorer of the Bears 2023 Calder Cup-winning overtime goal was injured during Saturday night’s game after taking a rough run into the end boards.

Previously, Miroshnichenko has spent almost the entire season skating on both the third and fourth lines.

Wednesday’s goal marked Miroshnichenko’s seventh of the season. He has 14 points in 25 games for Hershey this season. He is tied for third on the team in goals with Joe Snively and Vecchione. Only Frank and Pierrick Dube have more (12).

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears