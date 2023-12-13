Ivan Miroshnichenko promoted to top line, scores goal on Hershey’s first shot of game

Ivan Miroshnichenko did not wait long to make an impact after getting an opportunity on the Hershey Bears’ first line.
The 2022 first-round pick scored on his first shift of Wednesday’s game, beating Providence Bruins’ goaltender Brandon Bussi clean past the glove.
First shot of the game and Miro's got us on the board with his seventh of the season! 🚀
🍎Frank https://t.co/hMFJWscdqw pic.twitter.com/DicLQp92YY
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 14, 2023
The goal gave Hershey an early 1-0 lead. Ethen Frank registered the primary assist.
To celebrate, Miroshnichenko jumped into the glass like Alex Ovechkin used to do when he was younger.
🎶Believe it or not, Miro’s walkin’ on air🎶 https://t.co/UJld8A8s7w pic.twitter.com/fyzThVzkJ3
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 14, 2023
Pregame, Miroshnichenko seemed especially loose, tilting his head sideways and smiling for the Bears’ social media.
Miroshnichenko is skating on the top line with Frank and Michael Sgarbossa due to Mike Vecchione’s upper-body injury. The scorer of the Bears 2023 Calder Cup-winning overtime goal was injured during Saturday night’s game after taking a rough run into the end boards.
🎶Believe it or not, Miro’s walkin’ on air🎶 https://t.co/UJld8A8s7w pic.twitter.com/fyzThVzkJ3
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 14, 2023
Previously, Miroshnichenko has spent almost the entire season skating on both the third and fourth lines.
Wednesday’s goal marked Miroshnichenko’s seventh of the season. He has 14 points in 25 games for Hershey this season. He is tied for third on the team in goals with Joe Snively and Vecchione. Only Frank and Pierrick Dube have more (12).
Tonight's projected lineup against the Bruins 📝
Alex Limoges has six points (3g, 3a) in his last seven games!
Catch tonight's broadcast:
🖥️ https://t.co/HaxQBmLCRZ
📻 @FroggyValley, @foxsports1460am, @WOYK1350, @CapitalsRadio pic.twitter.com/Q03od2AKHJ
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 13, 2023
Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On