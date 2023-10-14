Ivan Miroshnichenko to make AHL debut on Hershey Bears’ third line

Washington Capitals prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko was one of the final cuts from the NHL roster during the preseason. The Russian winger made his way to the AHL’s Hershey Bears this past week and is now primed for his North American pro debut on Saturday night.

The Bears are taking on the Belleville Senators after they raise the franchise’s 12th Calder Cup championship banner to the rafters of Giant Center in their Home Opener. Miroshnichenko is slated to line up on the team’s third line alongside Hendrix Lapierre and Pierrick Dube.

Our first projected lineup of the season: pic.twitter.com/stl1yK3krH — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 14, 2023

Miroshnichenko will wear number 10 with the Bears. He made his first appearance in the chocolate and white of Hershey at the team’s season-ticket holder event a few days ago.

At that event he signed autographs and mingled with fans before it was even made official that he had not made the Capitals’ final NHL roster.

Miroshnichenko impressed during his first Training Camp with the Capitals and did not look out of place during his two NHL preseason games, tallying two points — both assists. The talented 19 year old’s play even earned rave reviews from Capitals’ head coach Spencer Carbery.

“There’s some areas of his game that he’s going to have to work on details wise, but when he gets that puck across the red line, look out,” Carbery said. “Something positive is usually happening — and even in the offensive zone for that matter.

“He’s just a hair off on a lot of quality, quality chances. Whether it’s getting his shot off or a little puck bobble. But, I constantly find myself going, ‘Oh!’, when he has the puck, when he’s in the offensive zone, or attacking off the rush.”

Tom Wilson added that Miroshnichenko’s “upside is awesome” and that “he looks like he’s got a lot of tools.”

Saturday night will also see Bears debuts for Dube, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Alex Limoges, Jimmy Huntington, Hardy Haman Aktell, and Chase Priskie. Clay Stevenson, who was returned to Hershey’s roster before the game, will start in goal as Hunter Shepard is ill.

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB