Ivan Miroshnichenko, Hardy Haman Aktell, and Riley Sutter attend Hershey Bears’ season-ticket holder event

The Washington Capitals will announce their Opening Night roster on Wednesday morning, but judging by who attended the Hershey Bears’ season-ticket holder event on Tuesday, there appears to no longer be any mystery on who made the team.
Ivan Miroshnichenko, Hardy Haman Aktell, and Riley Sutter all donned Bears jerseys, signing autographs and mingling with fans at Giant Center on Tuesday night.
That suggests all three players will start the season in Hershey. The Bears’ season opener is on Saturday night.
Miroshnichenko will wear number 10 with the Bears while HHA will continue wearing the number 7. The Swedish defensemen wore 7 throughout his career in the SHL as well.
Miroshnichenko and Sutter (he was recalled from Hershey for the day) were a part of the Capitals’ 23-man opening-day roster officially announced by the NHL, but did not travel with the Capitals to the Eastern Shore after practice on Monday — instead reporting to Hershey. Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas, who were sent down to the AHL, have been a part of the Caps’ team-building events out near Easton, MD, suggesting those transactions were just paper moves.
With Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery already announcing that Lucas Johansen and Matthew Phillips made the team, these, in summary, appear to be the final moves.
With the Capitals
With the Bears
The Capitals will make everything official at 9 am on Wednesday.
