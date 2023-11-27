Live blog: Capitals take on league-worst Sharks in San Jose

Live from The Shark Tank: It’s RMNB After Dark.

After an embarrassing 5-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, the Washington Capitals are out on the West Coast to try and get back on track. They’ll start their five-game road trip against the worst the team in the league, the San Jose Sharks, who have 10 standings points and are off to a 4-15-2 start.

Darcy Kuemper gets the start in net. Here are all the lineup changes.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network and puck drop is a little after 10:30 pm (EST). Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call.

Must-read RMNB stories

Lines

Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Alex Alexeyev, and Lucas Johansen are the Caps’ scratches.

Tunnel weirdness

1st Period

Darcy Kuemper will face Mackenzie Blackwood in net. Malenstyn-Dowd-Wilson and Sandin-Jensen get the start.

Caps get the game’s first power play and they did everything but score. Alex Ovechkin rings the post hard on a shot. Next sequence, he sends a slap pass to Tom Wilson wide open in front of the net for a redirect, but Blackwood in the splits stops the puck on the goal line.

Nic Dowd appears to clang heads with Nico Sturm and is woozily off the ice to the locker room.

Tom Wilson destroys Calen Addison with a big hit along the end boards. The hit appeared clean, but it was mean-spirited. He may need to answer for that one. Addison left the ice and is down the locker room.

Rasmus Sandin takes a tripping call in the offensive zone. Sharks to the power play.

John Carlson saves a goal by blocking a shot with this right hand or leg, as a rebound squeaks loose to the Sharks on the other side of the crease.

Back to even strength, Mackenzie Blackwood makes a huge glove save on Matthew Phillips in front of the net. This game is fast-paced and full of highlights.

🚨 1-0 Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund gets the Sharks on the board first after a quick rush down ice. Dylan Strome was unable to clear a rebound that went to Zetterlund for the easy put in. Joel Edmundson appeared to make contact on Kuemper as he skated by. The goal came at the 10:23 mark. It’s the fourth straight game the Caps have given up the first goal of the game – a habit they had at the beginning of the year.

Fun fact: Fabian Zetterlund now has more goals than Alexander Ovechkin 🤪 pic.twitter.com/InkYFjPyyi — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 28, 2023

Nic Dowd returns at the end of the period.

The Capitals out-shot the Sharks 13-11 in the first period, but the Sharks out-attempted the Caps at five-on-five 18-15. Expected goals are 1.33 to 1.23 Sharks.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped.

On his first shift, Dylan Strome beats Blackwood clean down the left wing, but his shot hits the crossbar.

Kuemper makes a big skate save on a breakaway to keep the Caps down only one.

Nikita Okhotiuk to the box for tripping Tom Wilson.

Kuemper stops Zetterlund on a shothanded breakaway.

🚨 1-1 tie. Evgeny Kuznetsov scores with a bit shot. The rebound bounced off a Sharks defender and rolled just over the goal line. Great work in front of the net by Anthony Mantha. The goal came at the 16:22 mark. Trevor van Riemsdyk gets the primary assist with a beautiful cross-ice pass. Martin Fehervary gets the secondary apple.

Anthony Mantha (deflection) and Tom Wilson (redirect) both hit the post on the Caps third power play opportunity of the game.

Dominant second period for Washington. The Caps are now outshooting the Sharks 27-17 and 36-31 in five-on-five shot attempts.

3rd Period

Puck is dropped.

Labanc down in a heap after an interference call on Joel Edmundson. Sharks to the power play. Labanc leaves the game.

Nic Dowd in his some discomfort after blocking a shot with his foot on the Sharks PP.

Martin Fehervary to the box for high-sticking.

🚨 2-1 Sharks. Luke Kunin scores on a one timer via the power play. Kunin also scored on the Caps in their game in DC previously. Caps have 7:14 to tie.

Caps can’t tie and lose 2-1.

Comment on the game below along with us!