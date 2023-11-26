The Edmonton Oilers once prevented Connor McDavid from giving his stick to Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin is the greatest goal scorer in NHL history and also one of the greatest collectors of game-used hockey memorabilia. Ovechkin not only keeps gear from every goal he scores but he also has an extensive collection of game-used sticks from some of hockey’s top legends and current superstars.

Ovi has secured twigs from Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Paul Kariya, and even Wayne Gretzky, which was a gift after Ovechkin won his first Stanley Cup with the Capitals. But none of those legendary names were the hardest to acquire gear from.

That honor belongs to another Oilers superstar Connor McDavid.

Ovechkin revealed the story in an interview led by his wife Nastya for Russian outlet Match TV. The interview eventually transitioned into the Ovechkins home where the Capitals captain keeps the majority of his game-used sticks in his gym.

In that interview, Nastya asks Alex which stick was the toughest to wrangle.

“Several years ago, it was Connor McDavid because they didn’t allow him to hand over sticks,” Ovechkin said. “Edmonton decided so, but I asked.”

“You tried very hard,” Nastya replied.

“Yeah, and they agreed,” Ovechkin said. “So now I’m the first to have McDavid’s stick.”

Why exactly the Oilers wouldn’t let McDavid hand over his own equipment is not completely known. McDavid and the team could have an exclusive distribution deal with a company that gets all of his game-used gear. MeiGray has some of McDavid’s game-used gear available on their website. The Oilers captain is also under a memorabilia and collectibles contract with Upper Deck.

Whatever the case, Ovechkin seems to have solved it. Ovechkin got a twig from McDavid “several years ago” and one other time that we know of. McDavid signed a stick and gave it to Ovi Jr at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

While Ovechkin continues his chase of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record of 894, he’ll likely also be continuing his chase of more sticks. One likely important upcoming date for that latter chase comes on December 10.

On that day, the Capitals will be in Chicago to visit the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks are led by 2023 first overall draft pick and likely generational superstar, Connor Bedard. Bedard has played in just 16 NHL games to this point, none against the Capitals, so his game-used gear is few and far between but that probably will not stop Ovechkin from asking.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB