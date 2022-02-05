Connor McDavid gives Capitals signed stick for Ovi Jr

We all know Alex Ovechkin has a burgeoning hockey stick collection, but now his son is apparently starting one too.
Shortly before Tom Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov took the ice for the Metropolitan Division All-Stars, the Washington Capitals posted a photo of a gift Connor McDavid gave them for Sergei Ovechkin.
to #OviJr with love from @cmcdavid97 pic.twitter.com/mTmtJDmInk
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 5, 2022
McDavid had signed one of his sticks with the inscription, “To my friend Ovi Jr.”
Alex Ovechkin was scheduled to be at the 2022 All-Star Game before COVID protocol kept him out of the game.
This *could* be completing a trade of some sort. The Capitals recently played the Oilers on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, meaning it’s possible Ovechkin sent McDavid home with some memorabilia as well.
Ovi Jr. has a well-documented bobblehead collection. Now he has a stick from the greatest hockey player of this generation.
Photo: @Capitals/Twitter
