TJ Oshie placed on injured reserve

With defenseman Martin Fehervary headed back to the Capitals’ roster, TJ Oshie has been placed on injured reserve due to the upper-body injury he suffered against the Edmonton Oilers on Black Friday.

Oshie collided hard into Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm during a Caps’ power play, appearing to be hit in the head.

Oshie did not join the Capitals on their five-game West Coast road trip that will keep the team away from DC for the next week and a half.

Being on a team’s injured reserve means that player must miss at least seven days of action on the NHL schedule. With Oshie not on the road trip, the first game he could return is Thursday, December 7 against the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena. Fans that are worried about TJ’s condition got a promising update from Lauren Oshie over the weekend.

Fehervary has been out since November 10 when he suffered a lower-body injury against the New Jersey Devils, missing the Caps’ last five games. Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan removed Fehervary off IR hours before the puck drop against the San Jose Sharks, Monday night. During practice, the Slovakian rearguard skated on the top pairing with John Carlson.

The Capitals’ transactions were found on the team’s roster on the NHL’s private media site and first reported by the Washington Post’s Bailey Johnson.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB