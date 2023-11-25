Lauren Oshie provides encouraging update after TJ Oshie’s scary injury: ‘TJ’s doing much better this morning’

TJ Oshie was injured in the second period of the Washington Capitals’ 5-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Black Friday.

In a freak play, Oshie collided hard into Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm at the blue line, causing the Capitals forward to crumple to the ice. Oshie, dazed, stayed down several minutes before being helped down the hallway to the locker room by his teammates.

After the game, Spencer Carbery said that Oshie “won’t travel” for the Capitals’ five-game road trip that will see the club not play at Capital One Arena again until December 7 — a span of 12 days.

But there is some encouraging news from TJ’s wife Lauren, who took to Instagram on Saturday to calm fans’ worries.

“Thanks so much for all of the kind messages ❤️,” Lauren wrote on her Instagram Story. “TJ’s doing much better this morning and instead of traveling with the team he will be recovering at home ❤️”

Oshie, who was struck in the head on the play, has a long history of concussions, estimating in December 2018 he had suffered five at that point in his career.

The injury — officially termed upper-body in nature — comes at an unfortunate time as the soon-to-be 37-year-old had played all 17 games this season and finally scored his first goal of the year two nights prior against the Buffalo Sabres on Thanksgiving Eve.

Oshie is coming off two injury-marred seasons, costing him more than 60 games. The right wing developed lingering back problems after playing through a broken foot during the 2021-22 season, leading to three extended absences from the team. To stay healthy, he recently pledged to give up one of his greatest loves, golf, for the rest of his hockey career.

While Oshie only has two points in his first 17 games, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery believed he’s been a huge part of the team’s early success that has them second in the Metropolitan Division with a 10-5-2 record.

“I’ve told him, he’s done a lot of good things for our team and a big reason why we’re winning a lot of games,” Carbery said. “Yeah, it might not be in the game sheet every night, but I see it on the film. We’re winning games because of a lot of the little things he does.”

Oshie has shared the second alternate captain A with Tom Wilson since Nicklas Backstrom stepped away from the team earlier in the month.