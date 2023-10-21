TJ Oshie gives up playing golf to remain healthy for rest of hockey career

TJ Oshie is one of the most enthusiastic golfers you’ll meet. On social media, the forward has called his annual summer trip to Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship his “favorite week of the year.” Any time he’s participated in a charity golfing event for the Capitals, he’s appeared to be in his element.

But at age 36, Oshie is making a personal sacrifice to try and extend his hockey career. The high-scoring forward is giving up golf — at least for now — to protect his health. Oshie is under contract this season and next before his eight-year deal with the Capitals ends.

Monumental Sports Network’s Tarik El-Bashir reported the news on Saturday.

“I just noticed that my back and my body was sore after golfing,” Oshie told Monumental Sports Network. “I wanted to take away one of the factors, one of the things that could potentially lead to injury and lead to me coming out of the lineup.”

Oshie’s golf decision has been an open secret in Capitals’ circles. While making an appearance at Craig Laughlin’s charity golf tournament, Oshie opted not to play instead signing autographs and taking pictures with fans before the round of golf started. Oshie cited his role as a coach with his kids softball team later in the day, but others said there was more to it than that, including protecting his health for the season.

El-Bashir reported in his story that Oshie did not fully participate in the Capitals’ recent golf tournament on the Eastern Shore, instead serving as a “master of ceremonies” and organizing groups. The right wing did admit to putting for his team but no driving.

Oshie played at the American Century Championship in July, finishing 30th of 93 participants. A few weeks later he golfed in Warroad before making the personal decision to stop.

The choice comes after a series of injuries have kept Oshie off the ice for more than 60 games in the prior two seasons. Oshie underwent core surgery two summers ago and faced further setbacks during the 2022-23 season. He developed lingering back problems after playing through a broken foot, leading to three extended absences from the team. Even when he was able to stay in the lineup, the fear of re-injuring his back caused Oshie to change his game.

“Most of last year, it seemed like a lot of my mentality was skating in a certain way or hitting guys in a certain way that would prevent — that would keep my back in a good spot,” Oshie said in April. “I felt like I needed to do that.”

Oshie underwent a “minimally invasive procedure” on his back, a double ablation, after the season ended to relieve pain.

“I feel great. I feel strong. I feel good. I feel healthy,” Oshie said at the start of Training Camp. “There’s no second guessing by me out there.

Oshie has also changed the way he trains as he enters the twilight of his career.

“We do stuff (to strengthen my lower back) every day,” Oshie said. “It’s something that’s just kind of part of my everyday life now.”

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB