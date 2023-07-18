TJ Oshie shows off golf talent in American Century Championship dominated by Steph Curry

TJ Oshie and his family traveled out to Lake Tahoe, Nevada, last week for the American Century Championship, a golf tournament that brings together some of the biggest athletes and celebrities across the nation.

“Favorite week of the year at the @acchampionship!” an excited Oshie said on his personal Instagram account.

Oshie’s had many fun highlights at the event over the years, such as sinking a putt while sipping from a beer-guzzling helmet, draining a three pointer from the putting green, and becoming the long drive leader of the 2021 edition of the event after hitting a ball 369 yards.

Oshie had a good showing at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in 2023, finishing 30th out of 93 total participants. The Capitals forward was an impressive tenth overall in Round 1 after tallying five birdies in the first 18 holes, finishing the day three over par.

Oshie had nine birdies during the three rounds total. He faded down the stretch though as he was 10 over par in the second round and plus-12 in the third.

To determine the leaderboard, the ACC Championship uses a points system. Oshie finished tied for 30th along with former MLB pitcher David Wells, Capitals fan and political commentator Brett Baier, and former MLB catcher Joe Mauer after posting 28 points through the three days.

Oshie’s full performance was recorded on the ACC Championship’s website.

Three NHL players finished in the top 30 including Joe Pavelski (third, 66 points) and Alex Killorn (23rd, 38 points).

⛳​ The #NHLPAPlayerPoll has told us @jpav8 is a force on the links, but he has some competition in @ACChampionship winner, @StephenCurry30. The @DallasStars veteran finished third in the tournament, while @Akillorn19 and @TJOshie77 both finished in the top 30. pic.twitter.com/sHR2olSkfk — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 18, 2023

While the hockey players’ showings were impressive, they were no match for NBA superstar Steph Curry who made headlines across the world after notching a hole-in-one on the 152-yard seventh hole.

Pavelski could be seen running with a celebrating Curry as the two-time NBA MVP sprinted to see the ball in the hole.

“I’m still coming down from the adrenaline rush,” Curry said afterward. “That was nuts.”

Curry, with an eagle on the final hole, would become the first active athlete to win the American Century Championship since Mario Lemieux did so in 2000.

STEPH CURRY WINS THE @ACChampionship WITH A EAGLE ON 18! 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/OH8alOhYMn — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 16, 2023

Headline photo: @emilyjeanne.media/Instagram