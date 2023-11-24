Home / News / TJ Oshie leaves game dazed after colliding hard into Mattias Ekholm

TJ Oshie leaves game dazed after colliding hard into Mattias Ekholm

By Ian Oland

November 24, 2023 4:37 pm

TJ Oshie suffered a scary injury in Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

The forward, who has a history of concussions, collided hard with Oilers’ defenseman Mattias Ekholm as the Capitals tried to enter the offensive zone.

Oshie appeared to be hit in the head by Ekholm, crumpling to the ice. The play happened with 17:51 to go in the second period.

After the collision, Oshie laid motionless on his side as John Carlson waved over to head athletic trainer Jason Serbus to get him quickly onto the ice. Oshie would eventually turn onto his back, keeping his eyes closed and putting his hand over his face. The veteran forward eventually got up, where he was helped off the ice by his teammates. Ekholm appeared upset and said some words to the Capitals forward, appearing to apologize.

Capitals fans chanted “Let’s go Oshie” as he made his way down the runway.

Ekholm was not issued a penalty on the play despite making head contact.

The Capitals quickly announced minutes later that Oshie would not return to the game due to an upper-body injury.

After struggling with injury the two seasons prior, Oshie had not missed any of the Capitals’ first 17 games during the 2023-24 campaign. He has one goal and one assist so far this season.

Update (6:04 pm): Head coach Spencer Carbery announced postgame that Oshie will not be traveling with the Capitals on their upcoming California road trip. Oshie has an upper-body injury.

Monumental Sports Network’s Matt Weyrich provided the reporting.

Screenshot: Monumental Sports Network

