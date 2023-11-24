TJ Oshie leaves game dazed after colliding hard into Mattias Ekholm

TJ Oshie suffered a scary injury in Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

The forward, who has a history of concussions, collided hard with Oilers’ defenseman Mattias Ekholm as the Capitals tried to enter the offensive zone.

Oshie appeared to be hit in the head by Ekholm, crumpling to the ice. The play happened with 17:51 to go in the second period.

T.J. Oshie has gone to the locker room after taking a hit from Ekholm pic.twitter.com/uVAGqQRJ5A — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 24, 2023

After the collision, Oshie laid motionless on his side as John Carlson waved over to head athletic trainer Jason Serbus to get him quickly onto the ice. Oshie would eventually turn onto his back, keeping his eyes closed and putting his hand over his face. The veteran forward eventually got up, where he was helped off the ice by his teammates. Ekholm appeared upset and said some words to the Capitals forward, appearing to apologize.

Capitals fans chanted “Let’s go Oshie” as he made his way down the runway.

Ekholm was not issued a penalty on the play despite making head contact.

The Capitals quickly announced minutes later that Oshie would not return to the game due to an upper-body injury.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps TJ Oshie sustained an upper body injury and will not return to today’s game. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 24, 2023

After struggling with injury the two seasons prior, Oshie had not missed any of the Capitals’ first 17 games during the 2023-24 campaign. He has one goal and one assist so far this season.

Update (6:04 pm): Head coach Spencer Carbery announced postgame that Oshie will not be traveling with the Capitals on their upcoming California road trip. Oshie has an upper-body injury.

Monumental Sports Network’s Matt Weyrich provided the reporting.

Spencer Carbery says T.J. Oshie won’t travel with the team after suffering an upper-body injury on an open-ice hit in today’s loss to the Oilers. Tough break for No. 77 one game after he scored his first goal of the season. — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) November 24, 2023

Screenshot: Monumental Sports Network