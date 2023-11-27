Ryan Leonard named Hockey East player of the week after scoring four goals in two games

Ryan Leonard remains red hot for the number one ranked Boston College Eagles.

The Washington Capitals’ top prospect is riding an eight-game point streak and scored a combined four goals in his last two games.

Leonard’s recent hot streak gives him 16 points (9g, 7a) in 14 games this season, earning him the Hockey East Player of the Week honors.

Leonard’s selection for the honor comes after Eagles’ sophomore forward Cutter Gauthier won it the week before.

One scored 4⃣ and the other only allowed 2⃣ Solid week, boys 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HW4cGwI9iy — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) November 27, 2023

Among all freshmen skaters in the country, Leonard is now tied for first in goals (9) with likely 2024 first-overall NHL draft pick Macklin Celebrini, Nashville Predators draft pick Aiden Fink, and 20-year-old Matteo Giampa. He ranks second on Boston College behind just Gauthier (12).

Leonard’s most recent two-goal outing came against number 20 ranked Havard in a 4-1 victory. The Massachusetts native scored the opening goal of the game and the final goal of the game to seal a fourth-straight win for Boston College.

With just under two minutes remaining in the second period, he grabbed his first on a tip-in try from a dirty scoring area. After seeing a move to the front of the net stymied by the Crimson defense, Leonard set up shop at the top of the crease and deflected home the game’s opening tally.

Leonard scored his second right after a four-on-four turned into a power play for the Eagles. Sophomore Lukas Gustafsson jumped out of the box and immediately was sprung on a 2-on-1 with Leonard on the right wing.

Gustafsson chose to shoot as the Harvard defender sold out to defend the pass. The shot caromed off the goaltender and right on the tape of Leonard who made no mistake with the rebound. Leonard has scored eight of his nine goals this season during his eight-game point streak.

Boston College returns to play on Friday night for the first half of a home-and-home series with Northeastern.

Screenshot: @BC_MHockey/X