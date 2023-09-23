Capitals announce roster for first preseason game under head coach Spencer Carbery

After only three days of on-ice Training Camp, the Washington Capitals will host their first game of the 2023 preseason.
Sunday, the Capitals will take on the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena as Spencer Carbery makes his head coaching debut with the team.
The Capitals will sport a lineup that features a combination of veteran NHL players, minor leaguers, and prospects.
Six everyday Capitals players from last season will get a jersey, including Dylan Strome, Anthony Mantha, Sonny Milano, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Martin Fehervary, and Trevor van Riemsdyk. They will intersperse with young players like Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Suzdalev, and Vincent Iorio. The AHL’s 2023 Calder Cup playoffs MVP, Hunter Shepard, will share goaltending duties with Clay Stevenson, which is expected to be the battery in Hershey this season.
According to TNT’s Tarik El-Bashir, the lines are expected to look like this.
Here's #Caps training camp Group A today:
Protas-Strome-Phillips
Milano-Lapierre-Mantha
Karabella-Sutter-NAK
Suzdalev-Hofer-Rybinski/Trineyev
Alexeyev-TvR
Fehervary-Iorio
Johansen-McIlrath
Leivermann-McDonald
Shepard
Stevenson
The other players not playing, such as Capitals legends Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, will take part in another Training Camp session at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.
The Buffalo Sabres announced their roster for the game on NHL.com. Their lineup is highlighted by Tyson Jost and Peyton Krebs.
Forwards (13)
9 Zach Benson
15 Brandon Biro
49 Filip Cederqvist
12 Jordan Greenway
17 Tyson Jost
19 Peyton Krebs
20 Jiri Kulich
77 JJ Peterka
63 Isak Rosen
13 Lukas Rousek
67 Graham Slaggert
65 Linus Weissbach
Defensemen (7)
78 Jacob Bryson
38 Kale Clague
4 Jeremy Davies
33 Ryan Johnson
73 Zach Metsa
91 Nikita Novikov
61 Riley Stillman
Goaltenders (3)
31 Eric Comrie
32 Michael Houser
40 Dustin Tokarski
Puck drop for Sunday’s game is at 2 pm and can be watched on Monumental Sports Network (formerly known as NBC Sports Washington).
The matchup against the Sabres will mark the Capitals’ first of six games on their preseason schedule. They’ll play Detroit twice before a game against Boston and two against the Columbus Blue Jackets before Opening Night.
