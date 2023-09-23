Capitals announce roster for first preseason game under head coach Spencer Carbery

After only three days of on-ice Training Camp, the Washington Capitals will host their first game of the 2023 preseason.

Sunday, the Capitals will take on the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena as Spencer Carbery makes his head coaching debut with the team.

The Capitals will sport a lineup that features a combination of veteran NHL players, minor leaguers, and prospects.

Take a look at who'll be rockin' the red for the first time this season at @CapitalOneArena tomorrow!#CapsSabres | #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/AwUhE0WjHs — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 23, 2023

Six everyday Capitals players from last season will get a jersey, including Dylan Strome, Anthony Mantha, Sonny Milano, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Martin Fehervary, and Trevor van Riemsdyk. They will intersperse with young players like Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Suzdalev, and Vincent Iorio. The AHL’s 2023 Calder Cup playoffs MVP, Hunter Shepard, will share goaltending duties with Clay Stevenson, which is expected to be the battery in Hershey this season.

According to TNT’s Tarik El-Bashir, the lines are expected to look like this.

Here's #Caps training camp Group A today: Protas-Strome-Phillips

Milano-Lapierre-Mantha

Karabella-Sutter-NAK

Suzdalev-Hofer-Rybinski/Trineyev Alexeyev-TvR

Fehervary-Iorio

Johansen-McIlrath

Leivermann-McDonald Shepard

Stevenson — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) September 23, 2023

The other players not playing, such as Capitals legends Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, will take part in another Training Camp session at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

The Buffalo Sabres announced their roster for the game on NHL.com. Their lineup is highlighted by Tyson Jost and Peyton Krebs.

Forwards (13) 9 Zach Benson

15 Brandon Biro

49 Filip Cederqvist

12 Jordan Greenway

17 Tyson Jost

19 Peyton Krebs

20 Jiri Kulich

77 JJ Peterka

63 Isak Rosen

13 Lukas Rousek

67 Graham Slaggert

65 Linus Weissbach Defensemen (7) 78 Jacob Bryson

38 Kale Clague

4 Jeremy Davies

33 Ryan Johnson

73 Zach Metsa

91 Nikita Novikov

61 Riley Stillman Goaltenders (3) 31 Eric Comrie

32 Michael Houser

40 Dustin Tokarski

Puck drop for Sunday’s game is at 2 pm and can be watched on Monumental Sports Network (formerly known as NBC Sports Washington).

The matchup against the Sabres will mark the Capitals’ first of six games on their preseason schedule. They’ll play Detroit twice before a game against Boston and two against the Columbus Blue Jackets before Opening Night.