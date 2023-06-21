Washington Capitals’ 2023 preseason schedule released

After missing the playoffs for the first time in nine years, the Washington Capitals will look to reclaim their lost mojo in 2023-24, featuring a brand new head coach, a different cast of characters, and a rebranded network.

The team’s latest attempt at Lord Stanley’s Cup will begin on Sunday, September 24 when the team will take on the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena for their first preseason game of the year.

The team will play six games, including two matchups against the Columbus and Detroit.

The upcoming season will mark Alex Ovechkin’s 19th in the NHL and Spencer Carbery’s first as a head coach.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Announce 2023-24 Preseason Schedule ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have released their 2023-24 preseason schedule, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The schedule will feature six games against four opponents and will include three games at Capital One Arena. The Capitals will begin their preseason schedule with home games at Capital One Arena against the Buffalo Sabres on Sept. 24 and the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 28. Washington will then face the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 30 to kick off a stretch of three-straight road contests that will include games on Oct. 3 against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden and Oct. 5 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. The Capitals will return to Capital One Arena to host Columbus on Oct. 7 to conclude their preseason. The Capitals were 4-1-1 in the preseason in 2022-23 and their all-time preseason record is 176-132-33-18. The full preseason broadcast schedule and the complete 2023-24 NHL regular season schedule will be released at a later date. The complete preseason schedule is listed below: Sun., Sept. 24 vs. Buffalo – Capital One Arena – 2 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 28 vs. Detroit – Capital One Arena – 7 p.m. Sat., Sept. 30 at Detroit – Little Caesars Arena – 7 p.m. Tues., Oct. 3 at Boston – TD Garden – 7 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 5 at Columbus – Nationwide Arena – 7 p.m. Sat., Oct. 7 vs. Columbus – Capital One Arena – 7 p.m.

Headline photo: @pennybacker/Twitter