Capitals create branded baseball, basketball, football, and soccer jerseys with nods to Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson

Over the years, designers on Hockey Twitter have gone viral as they’ve imagined NHL team jerseys in different sports.

Now, the Capitals are just creating the darn things themselves and making them available to fans. The designs are incredible.

The Capitals revealed the different-sport jerseys in their 2023-24 promotional schedule release. The crossover jerseys are a part of 19 different special ticket offers the franchise is holding where fans receive a gift with their ticket purchase.

In the mockups released by the team, the Capitals’ baseball, basketball, and soccer jerseys each have a nod to Alex Ovechkin, utilizing the number eight. The Capitals football jersey is inspired by the team’s original red Reverse Retro design and has the number 43 on it, honoring team enforcer Tom Wilson.

Capitals soccer kit

The Capitals will first celebrate soccer on their schedule with a special ticket offer on November 8 against the Florida Panthers. The Caps’ soccer jersey cleverly features the wording CAPITALS FC on the back — with the FC abbreviation meaning football club. It’s unclear if fans will magically get Ovechkin’s goal-scoring powers in soccer along with the kit, but if you manage to kick an empty soda bottle into a receptacle on your way out of Capital One Arena — it might be a sign.

Capitals football jersey

The next crossover jersey released will be for football. On February 11, 2024, against the Vancouver Canucks, the Capitals’ will give away the football jerseys to fans who purchase tickets through the special link. The Caps-Canucks game will be held on Super Bowl Sunday at 1:30 pm ahead of the big game later that night. Shoulder pads not included.

Capitals basketball jersey

The Capitals will next celebrate NCAA March Madness with their basketball jersey giveaway on March 20 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Picking Ovechkin’s number eight is a nice touch as the Capitals captain is good at basketball too and his mother, Tatyana, won two gold medals in the Olympics as a member of the Soviet Union’s basketball team. Ovi wears the number eight in honor of his mom.

Capitals baseball jersey

Finally, the Capitals will end their crossover jersey promotion with baseball as the team celebrates MLB’s opening week of the season. The Caps will give out their baseball design to fans who purchase special tickets for the March 24 game against the Winnipeg Jets.

One important note to share is that “season ticket members will have access to purchase the items without purchasing an additional ticket,” per the team.

In terms of size availability for the jerseys, it’s unclear at the moment how the team will handle that this season, as the Capitals said they will release more details about the promotions in the future.

In past merch promotions over the last two years, we’re told the Capitals have offered different sizes to fans at the game, but they’re available in a first-come-first-serve basis. In an email forwarded to RMNB from the 2022-23 campaign, the Caps said that “sizes and quantities are limited. Sizing will be selected at pick up.”

The crossover jersey promotion will likely garner more DC Sports synergy throughout the season as the Capitals already have strong relationships with the other big-name sports teams in town: the Washington Nationals, Washington Wizards, DC United, and Washington Commanders.

The Capitals celebrated their Stanley Cup championship at Nationals Park while the Nationals returned the favor a year later. Ted Leonsis is also friendly with the Lerner Family and has reportedly been trying to purchase the team.

Leonsis’s Monumental Sports & Entertainment owns the Washington Wizards and Capitals players routinely show up at games to support the NBA team. The same can be said for DC United and Washington Commanders games.

Headline photo: Capitals/press release