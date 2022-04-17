Home / News / Brazil based hockey fan creates soccer kits for every NHL team

Brazil based hockey fan creates soccer kits for every NHL team

By Ian Oland

 3 Comments

April 17, 2022 9:15 am

NHL jerseys have been reimagined before by fans as baseball and basketball jerseys, but now one hockey fan from Brazil has decided to explore what teams would look like on soccer kits.

Gabriel, 22, is a Blues fan who lives in southern Brazil near Uruguay. A programmer who is currently learning how to make video games, Gabriel started experimenting with design after being inspired by a YouTube show called Post to Post.

“It has reactions from a lot of concept jerseys and there were some videos with things like ‘what if they were baseball teams’ or ‘what if NHL teams had football helmets’ and as a Brazilian, I thought about soccer because of course! Since I didn’t find anything I started to make them.”

Gabriel used an online website called FIFA Kit Creator and went through templates to make the uniforms.

“I tried to make something different to almost all the shirts so they didn’t look boring,” he said.

On the left side of each kit, the NHL’s jersey partner, adidas, rests on the shoulder while the team’s logo sits on the right. Because soccer jerseys usually have a company sponsor emblazoned across the chest, Gabriel used the NHL helmet sponsor for nearly every team to replicate that. For teams like the Avalanche and Flyers, he used the company that has secured the team’s arena naming rights.

“The feedback has been pretty nice for something so different, especially because soccer doesn’t look like a big thing in United States,” Gabriel said.

Below is what he came up with.

Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars

Detroit Red Wings

Florida Panthers

Los Angeles Kings

Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins

San Jose Sharks

Seattle Kraken

St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights

Washington Capitals

Winnipeg Jets

