Brazil based hockey fan creates soccer kits for every NHL team

By Ian Oland
NHL jerseys have been reimagined before by fans as baseball and basketball jerseys, but now one hockey fan from Brazil has decided to explore what teams would look like on soccer kits.
Gabriel, 22, is a Blues fan who lives in southern Brazil near Uruguay. A programmer who is currently learning how to make video games, Gabriel started experimenting with design after being inspired by a YouTube show called Post to Post.
“It has reactions from a lot of concept jerseys and there were some videos with things like ‘what if they were baseball teams’ or ‘what if NHL teams had football helmets’ and as a Brazilian, I thought about soccer because of course! Since I didn’t find anything I started to make them.”
Gabriel used an online website called FIFA Kit Creator and went through templates to make the uniforms.
“I tried to make something different to almost all the shirts so they didn’t look boring,” he said.
On the left side of each kit, the NHL’s jersey partner, adidas, rests on the shoulder while the team’s logo sits on the right. Because soccer jerseys usually have a company sponsor emblazoned across the chest, Gabriel used the NHL helmet sponsor for nearly every team to replicate that. For teams like the Avalanche and Flyers, he used the company that has secured the team’s arena naming rights.
“The feedback has been pretty nice for something so different, especially because soccer doesn’t look like a big thing in United States,” Gabriel said.
Below is what he came up with.
• WHAT IF: NHL TEAM WERE SOCCER TEAMS •
As a Brazilian hockey and soccer fan who likes soccer jerseys and loves to see jersey concepts for hockey I couldn't help but to wonder how they would look like and since I didn't find something like that I created one for each team! pic.twitter.com/TTIr463iQn
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Anaheim Ducks
1 – Anaheim Ducks#FlyTogether @AnaheimDucks @DucksBRA
It's pretty simple but I think it looks fine, didn't want to mess something pic.twitter.com/fswq1muK99
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Arizona Coyotes
2 – Arizona Coyotes #yotes @ArizonaCoyotes @CoyotaoDepre
I just love the color combo here and again basic but works well pic.twitter.com/gtuCLpjOym
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Boston Bruins
3 – Boston Bruins#NHLBruins @NHLBruins @BostonStrongBR @BostonSportsBR
So… Stripes! It just makes so much sense when I look at your logo, hope you like it pic.twitter.com/bhnFoSYrjF
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Buffalo Sabres
4 – Buffalo Sabres#LetsGoBuffalo @BuffaloSabres
A different design here, love the alternate logo I think it looks cool and intimidating there pic.twitter.com/IIV3OgH99w
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Calgary Flames
5 – Calgary Flames#Flames @NHLFlames @CGYFlamesBR
Pretty hard to combine the red and yellow without making it looks like a McDonalds shirt so a put some black in it and I think it looks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MW91IsrYWq
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Carolina Hurricanes
6 – Carolina Hurricanes#LetsGoCanes @Canes
I couldn't let that logo out of the shirt and it works really well as a side thing (also remind me of some kind of armor) pic.twitter.com/YqxMzFx2y3
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Chicago Blackhawks
7 – Chicago Blackhawks#Blackhawks @NHLBlackhawks @chihawksbr
I tried to use a template that looked like Chicago flag but ir didn't worked out well but I thought the striping looked fine and really liked this one (and as a Blues fan that's something) pic.twitter.com/JUn4bTkccA
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Colorado Avalanche
8 – Colorado Avalanche#GoAvsGo @Avalanche @BrazilAvalanche
Ok, this was way too easy, it's just like one your jerseys already 🙃 pic.twitter.com/SCnwQcIwa9
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
9 – Columbus Blue Jackets#CBJ @BlueJacketsNHL @BlueJacketsBR
I wanted to use the cannon just like I did with the Buffalo on Sabres jersey but since it has and different logo around it it made sense to use and the main logo here but the usual logo makes its presence as well pic.twitter.com/PGgtts7U97
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Dallas Stars
10 – Dallas Stars#TexasHockey @DallasStars @DallasStarsBR
I think a Stars pattern just makes sense, couldn't pass the perfect opportunity to use it pic.twitter.com/D5HRe1HPKK
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Detroit Red Wings
11 – Detroit Red Wings#LGRW @DetroitRedWings @RedWingsBR
I know how hard it is to make something new for such a classic jersey so I just made it simple as it would be. pic.twitter.com/OzCAptYZyg
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Florida Panthers
13 – Florida Panthers#TimeToHunt @FlaPanthers @FlaPanthersBR
First I wanna apologize for the amerant logo, I just couldn't fine one without the white background but other than that it just looks perfect pic.twitter.com/nBDgS4LIT6
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Los Angeles Kings
14 – Los Angeles Kings #GoKingsGo @LAKings @lakings_br
Stripes again but different stripes this time and it's classic for teams black and white. It just made sense to follow these steps! pic.twitter.com/D1C3Xl8ZNL
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Minnesota Wild
15 – Minnesota Wild#mnwild @mnwild @wildbrazuca
Love your colors and the basic template already looked soooo good I didn't want to mess with it. (I made other things but my friend from @wildbrazuca said this was better) pic.twitter.com/Y7eVCIG7J2
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Montreal Canadiens
16 – Montreal Canadiens#GoHabsGo @CanadiensMTL @br_habs
Another classic. Just added some stripes so it didn't look too lazy from myself pic.twitter.com/ZsKEKdQtDZ
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Nashville Predators
17 – Nashville Predators#Preds @PredsNHL @PredatorsBr
It's hard to do something with the colors, hope it wasn't too basic 😬 pic.twitter.com/5XfBamm6zi
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
New Jersey Devils
18 – New Jersey Devils#NJDevils @NJDevils @NJDevilsBR
Black and Red look so good together that I just had to mix them in the entire jersey pic.twitter.com/fLpxA20weS
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
New York Islanders
19 – New York Islanders#isles @NYIslanders @NYIBR
Different stripes, I think it looks close to the one in the logo it's a lot of them so "isles" 🙃
Also thanks to my friend @nyibrazilianguy who helped me chose between three designs pic.twitter.com/x0CIkdAQ4p
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Ottawa Senators
21 – Ottawa Senators #GoSensGo @Senators @SenatorsBrasil
Another example of red and black together but with some gold details to make it better. For some reason a couple of stripes looked like the right thing to do pic.twitter.com/vtFGSqoBIg
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Philadelphia Flyers
22 – Philadelphia Flyers#BringItToBroad @NHLFlyers @PhillyFlyersBR2
Black jersey with just some orange things to make it looks like it's moving since it's Flyers pic.twitter.com/00XQtp91iF
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Pittsburgh Penguins
23 – Pittsburgh Penguins#LetsGoPens @penguins @Pens_Br @PittsburghBR
Horizontal stripes because of the well known bridges of the city pic.twitter.com/5ANlPPSH9e
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
San Jose Sharks
24 – San Jose Sharks#SJSharks @SanJoseSharks @SJSharksBRA
It was really hard to come up with something that mixed well the teal and orange so the white makes the balance between them really well pic.twitter.com/MdoNdJq7lf
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Seattle Kraken
25 – Seattle Kraken#SeaKraken @SeattleKraken @Deptofthekraken
So many shades of blue to play with and I think this looks really cool because it reminds me of a dark water where I guess a Kraken could live pic.twitter.com/91CiqxLOlt
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
St. Louis Blues
26 – St Louis Blues#STLBlues @StLouisBlues @STLBluesBrazil
US Soccer capital, right? This was the hardest one since I'm a Blues fan but in the end I think it looks cool 🙃 pic.twitter.com/QWkC49H8br
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
27 – Tampa Bay Lightning#GoBolts @TBLightning @TBLightning_BR
As soon as I saw this template I just knew it would fit perfectly. That's it pic.twitter.com/gJdVnJyjNt
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Toronto Maple Leafs
28 – Toronto Maple Leafs#LeafsForever @MapleLeafs @mapleleafsbr
Your jerseys are cool as it is, it's a no miss just like the Red Wings, less is more. pic.twitter.com/groMDhYHPn
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Vancouver Canucks
29 – Vancouver Canucks#Canucks @Canucks @BrCanucks
I was really inspired by the reverse retro style. I think it looks so cool pic.twitter.com/8SYwY0za0d
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Vegas Golden Knights
30 – Vegas Golden Knights#VegasBorn @GoldenKnights @BrasilKnights
I think the shiny sleeves speaks for itself
Just some red details in a black jersey that looks better than gray pic.twitter.com/D4IV0rqWbb
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Washington Capitals
31 – Washington Capitals#ALLCAPS @Capitals @WCapitalsBR
The usual logo wasn't good as a primary logo of a soccer shirt so I put the eagle there and added the "capitals" as a nice background detail pic.twitter.com/xNuuO9iomL
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
Winnipeg Jets
32 – Winnipeg Jets#gojetsgo @NHLJets @winnijetsbr
Last but not least, I thought about making it a camo jersey because the brand reminds me of a military thing but the camo didn't work well and this did pic.twitter.com/uM37eUwaG7
— Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022
