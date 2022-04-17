Brazil based hockey fan creates soccer kits for every NHL team

NHL jerseys have been reimagined before by fans as baseball and basketball jerseys, but now one hockey fan from Brazil has decided to explore what teams would look like on soccer kits.

Gabriel, 22, is a Blues fan who lives in southern Brazil near Uruguay. A programmer who is currently learning how to make video games, Gabriel started experimenting with design after being inspired by a YouTube show called Post to Post.

“It has reactions from a lot of concept jerseys and there were some videos with things like ‘what if they were baseball teams’ or ‘what if NHL teams had football helmets’ and as a Brazilian, I thought about soccer because of course! Since I didn’t find anything I started to make them.”

Gabriel used an online website called FIFA Kit Creator and went through templates to make the uniforms.

“I tried to make something different to almost all the shirts so they didn’t look boring,” he said.

On the left side of each kit, the NHL’s jersey partner, adidas, rests on the shoulder while the team’s logo sits on the right. Because soccer jerseys usually have a company sponsor emblazoned across the chest, Gabriel used the NHL helmet sponsor for nearly every team to replicate that. For teams like the Avalanche and Flyers, he used the company that has secured the team’s arena naming rights.

“The feedback has been pretty nice for something so different, especially because soccer doesn’t look like a big thing in United States,” Gabriel said.

Below is what he came up with.

• WHAT IF: NHL TEAM WERE SOCCER TEAMS •

As a Brazilian hockey and soccer fan who likes soccer jerseys and loves to see jersey concepts for hockey I couldn't help but to wonder how they would look like and since I didn't find something like that I created one for each team! pic.twitter.com/TTIr463iQn — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Anaheim Ducks

1 – Anaheim Ducks#FlyTogether @AnaheimDucks @DucksBRA It's pretty simple but I think it looks fine, didn't want to mess something pic.twitter.com/fswq1muK99 — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Arizona Coyotes

2 – Arizona Coyotes #yotes @ArizonaCoyotes @CoyotaoDepre I just love the color combo here and again basic but works well pic.twitter.com/gtuCLpjOym — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Boston Bruins

3 – Boston Bruins#NHLBruins @NHLBruins @BostonStrongBR @BostonSportsBR So… Stripes! It just makes so much sense when I look at your logo, hope you like it pic.twitter.com/bhnFoSYrjF — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Buffalo Sabres

4 – Buffalo Sabres#LetsGoBuffalo @BuffaloSabres A different design here, love the alternate logo I think it looks cool and intimidating there pic.twitter.com/IIV3OgH99w — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Calgary Flames

5 – Calgary Flames#Flames @NHLFlames @CGYFlamesBR Pretty hard to combine the red and yellow without making it looks like a McDonalds shirt so a put some black in it and I think it looks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MW91IsrYWq — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Carolina Hurricanes

6 – Carolina Hurricanes#LetsGoCanes @Canes

I couldn't let that logo out of the shirt and it works really well as a side thing (also remind me of some kind of armor) pic.twitter.com/YqxMzFx2y3 — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

7 – Chicago Blackhawks#Blackhawks @NHLBlackhawks @chihawksbr

I tried to use a template that looked like Chicago flag but ir didn't worked out well but I thought the striping looked fine and really liked this one (and as a Blues fan that's something) pic.twitter.com/JUn4bTkccA — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Colorado Avalanche

8 – Colorado Avalanche#GoAvsGo @Avalanche @BrazilAvalanche Ok, this was way too easy, it's just like one your jerseys already 🙃 pic.twitter.com/SCnwQcIwa9 — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

9 – Columbus Blue Jackets#CBJ @BlueJacketsNHL @BlueJacketsBR I wanted to use the cannon just like I did with the Buffalo on Sabres jersey but since it has and different logo around it it made sense to use and the main logo here but the usual logo makes its presence as well pic.twitter.com/PGgtts7U97 — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Dallas Stars

10 – Dallas Stars#TexasHockey @DallasStars @DallasStarsBR I think a Stars pattern just makes sense, couldn't pass the perfect opportunity to use it pic.twitter.com/D5HRe1HPKK — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Detroit Red Wings

11 – Detroit Red Wings#LGRW @DetroitRedWings @RedWingsBR I know how hard it is to make something new for such a classic jersey so I just made it simple as it would be. pic.twitter.com/OzCAptYZyg — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Florida Panthers

13 – Florida Panthers#TimeToHunt @FlaPanthers @FlaPanthersBR First I wanna apologize for the amerant logo, I just couldn't fine one without the white background but other than that it just looks perfect pic.twitter.com/nBDgS4LIT6 — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Los Angeles Kings

14 – Los Angeles Kings #GoKingsGo @LAKings @lakings_br Stripes again but different stripes this time and it's classic for teams black and white. It just made sense to follow these steps! pic.twitter.com/D1C3Xl8ZNL — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Minnesota Wild

15 – Minnesota Wild#mnwild @mnwild @wildbrazuca Love your colors and the basic template already looked soooo good I didn't want to mess with it. (I made other things but my friend from @wildbrazuca said this was better) pic.twitter.com/Y7eVCIG7J2 — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Montreal Canadiens

16 – Montreal Canadiens#GoHabsGo @CanadiensMTL @br_habs Another classic. Just added some stripes so it didn't look too lazy from myself pic.twitter.com/ZsKEKdQtDZ — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Nashville Predators

17 – Nashville Predators#Preds @PredsNHL @PredatorsBr It's hard to do something with the colors, hope it wasn't too basic 😬 pic.twitter.com/5XfBamm6zi — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

New Jersey Devils

18 – New Jersey Devils#NJDevils @NJDevils @NJDevilsBR Black and Red look so good together that I just had to mix them in the entire jersey pic.twitter.com/fLpxA20weS — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

New York Islanders

19 – New York Islanders#isles @NYIslanders @NYIBR Different stripes, I think it looks close to the one in the logo it's a lot of them so "isles" 🙃

Also thanks to my friend @nyibrazilianguy who helped me chose between three designs pic.twitter.com/x0CIkdAQ4p — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Ottawa Senators

21 – Ottawa Senators #GoSensGo @Senators @SenatorsBrasil Another example of red and black together but with some gold details to make it better. For some reason a couple of stripes looked like the right thing to do pic.twitter.com/vtFGSqoBIg — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Philadelphia Flyers

22 – Philadelphia Flyers#BringItToBroad @NHLFlyers @PhillyFlyersBR2 Black jersey with just some orange things to make it looks like it's moving since it's Flyers pic.twitter.com/00XQtp91iF — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Pittsburgh Penguins

San Jose Sharks

24 – San Jose Sharks#SJSharks @SanJoseSharks @SJSharksBRA It was really hard to come up with something that mixed well the teal and orange so the white makes the balance between them really well pic.twitter.com/MdoNdJq7lf — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Seattle Kraken

25 – Seattle Kraken#SeaKraken @SeattleKraken @Deptofthekraken So many shades of blue to play with and I think this looks really cool because it reminds me of a dark water where I guess a Kraken could live pic.twitter.com/91CiqxLOlt — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

St. Louis Blues

26 – St Louis Blues#STLBlues @StLouisBlues @STLBluesBrazil US Soccer capital, right? This was the hardest one since I'm a Blues fan but in the end I think it looks cool 🙃 pic.twitter.com/QWkC49H8br — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

27 – Tampa Bay Lightning#GoBolts @TBLightning @TBLightning_BR As soon as I saw this template I just knew it would fit perfectly. That's it pic.twitter.com/gJdVnJyjNt — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Toronto Maple Leafs

28 – Toronto Maple Leafs#LeafsForever @MapleLeafs @mapleleafsbr Your jerseys are cool as it is, it's a no miss just like the Red Wings, less is more. pic.twitter.com/groMDhYHPn — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Vancouver Canucks

29 – Vancouver Canucks#Canucks @Canucks @BrCanucks I was really inspired by the reverse retro style. I think it looks so cool pic.twitter.com/8SYwY0za0d — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Vegas Golden Knights

30 – Vegas Golden Knights#VegasBorn @GoldenKnights @BrasilKnights I think the shiny sleeves speaks for itself

Just some red details in a black jersey that looks better than gray pic.twitter.com/D4IV0rqWbb — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Washington Capitals

31 – Washington Capitals#ALLCAPS @Capitals @WCapitalsBR The usual logo wasn't good as a primary logo of a soccer shirt so I put the eagle there and added the "capitals" as a nice background detail pic.twitter.com/xNuuO9iomL — Gabriel (@bielvr__) April 15, 2022

Winnipeg Jets