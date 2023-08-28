Washington Capitals 2023-24 promotional calendar highlighted by Sonny Milano Chia Pet giveaway

The Washington Capitals announced their giveaways and promotions for the 2023-24 season and as always, there are some incredible opportunities here.

The team will begin the campaign with its annual magnet schedule giveaway to all fans on Opening Night. There are also several other winners throughout the season, including a fannypack giveaway on 90s Night (November 2 against NYI), a Capitals Hawaiian shirt on Margaritaville Night (March 22 against CAR), and a Darcy Kuemper bobblehead (March 26 against DET).

But the headliner of all headliners is the Sonny Milano Chia Pet giveaway, which is brilliant.

The Capitals announced all of its giveaway and promotional nights via a “CapsAI” video featuring mascot Slapshot.

The Milano Chia will be given away at Capital One Arena on January 11, 2024, against the Seattle Kraken and celebrates his iconic hair poof.

For those who did not grow up in the 90s, let me explain what you’re looking at here. The Milano Chia will allow each Capitals fan to grow a flowering plant on the top of Milano’s head, emulating his real life hair. After you spread seed over the top of the hockey player’s carved terracotta figurine, the chia will sprout and bloom over the period of a few weeks – perfect for the Milano superfan and or horticulturist in your family.

Milano made an impression as big as his hair during his debut season with the Capitals after being passed over by every NHL team as a free agent during the previous offseason. After losing Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Brett Leason to waiver claims, GM Brian MacLellan signed Milano to a one-year contract in the fall. Milano started with the Hershey Bears but quickly earned a call-up to the big club. Frequently used in the middle six, Milano scored 33 points (11g, 22a) in 64 NHL games with the Capitals.

Milano’s curly-hair poof made him an even more memorable part of the team. According to Tarik El-Bashir, the forward initially grew his hair out as a member of the Anaheim Ducks.

Per Tarik:

Guys, Sonny Milano is a heck of a hockey player, obviously. He’s also got a heck of a head of hair. I was curious as reporters are, so I asked him about it. He said he was in Anaheim during COVID and all the barbers were closed so he let it grow out and the more it grew out the more he liked it. And, now it’s kinda become his look, but here’s the funny part. He said when he got here to DC he had to try a couple of different helmets to find one that felt just right. I think it’s original, it’s pretty low maintenance as he told me. Just a little coconut oil and he’s good to go.

All of the Capitals’ giveaways are below in the following press release they sent out to media.

