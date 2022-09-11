Alex Ovechkin attends Washington Commanders’ season opener with family, wears Kirk Cousins jersey

Alex Ovechkin returned to DC earlier this week and he’s already back supporting the local teams.
Sunday, Ovechkin, along with his wife Nastya and oldest son Sergei, attended the Washington Commanders-Jacksonville Jaguars game at FedEx Field. Ovechkin was joined by his close friends Pete Kalamoutsos (Club Glow and Echostage) and Abe Hamrah (Designo Motoring).
Ovechkin wore a number eight Kirk Cousins jersey and a Redskins hat.
The Ovechkins were videoed walking into the facility by WUSA’s Darren Haynes.
Capitals prospects Aliaksei Protas and Alexander Alexeyev also joined Ovechkin at the game.
Ovechkin is a noted football fan and has attended most of Washington’s home openers over the last half-dozen years, showing up at games in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021. Last year, Ovechkin was captured outside of the stadium holding Ovi Jr up on his shoulders. Sergei was clutching a bobblehead and played with it during the game.
After the Capitals won the Stanley Cup, Ovechkin was named the Commanders’ honorary captain during their 2018 home opener and joined the team on the field pregame.
Ovechkin, who turns 37 next week, is entering his 18th season.
