Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson congratulate DC’s Echostage on being named world’s best club

Over the past three years, Washington, DC has been host to two of the best sports teams in the world. Now it owns the distinction of owning the world’s best club.

Earlier in August, DJ Magazine named Echostage the top club in the world. According to the Washingtonian, it’s the first venue in the US to earn the distinction.

The nod got the attention of two Washington Capitals players who frequent concerts there: Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson.

“Congrats, Echostage and my friend Pete [Kalamoutsos] awarded number one club in the world,” Ovechkin said. “It’s a great atmosphere. It’s great people. It’s great music. I have special, crazy memories over there. Best of luck to you guys and see you soon.”

“Just wanted to send a huge congratulations to Echostage on being ranked the number one club in the world,” added Wilson. “I just wanted to say thank you to Petey and the crew over there for taking such good care of me over the years. Best of luck in the future.”

The 30,000-square foot venue was launched in 2012 by promotion company GLOW and has hosted some of the biggest dance music artists in the world including Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, and David Guetta. Pop and hip hop artists like Lorde, Miley Cyrus, and Cardi B have also performed there. Earlier in the month, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, AKA DJ Shaq Diesel, put on a show.

DJ Magazine credited Echostage’s “state-of-the-art sound, synapse-sizzling visuals and a level of production that would put most festivals to shame” for earning the top spot.

“We are so proud of what we have built, and how Echostage has weathered one of the most difficult years in nightlife to emerge as the world’s best venue,” Kalamoutsos, a huge Capitals fan and University of Maryland graduate, said in a release per Washingtonian. “In DC, Glow had built roots that are 20 years old, and it’s these roots, along with our loyal patrons and our hardworking staff, that have helped us create the best venue in the world.”

Ovechkin has long been a supporter of the club, even rocking a custom-made Echostage hat during his son Ilya’s birth.

Echostage will be celebrating the nod with a free show on Friday, September 24th where they will be hosting a mystery, Grammy-nominated artist.

Congratulations!