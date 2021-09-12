Alex Ovechkin attends Washington Football Team’s season opener against Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin returned to the ice in DC earlier this week and now he is hoping to see some
Fitzmagic Heinicke heroics today from his favorite football team.
Sunday, Ovechkin brought his family to FedEx Field to see the Washington Football Team take on the Los Angeles Chargers — WFT’s opening game of the 2021-22 NFL season. He wore a customized number 8 Ovechkin jersey, just in case anyone was confused about who he was.
Ovi’s son Sergei can be seen clutching a Stanley Cup championship bobblehead of his dad as the legendary hockey player takes a call on his phone outside the gates of the stadium.
Joining Ovi at the game were fellow Capitals teammates Ilya Samsonov and Dmitry Orlov. The group sat high above the field in luxury box seats.
Ovechkin routinely attends Washington’s home opener of the season, showing up at games in 2017, 2018, and 2019. In 2018, months after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup, Ovechkin joined the team on the field after being named an honorary captain.
Today our Captain was the honorary Captain! Thanks for the warm welcome, @Redskins Family! #HTTR #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/EM4one5Vuh
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 16, 2018
lets go @redskins …good luck this season!!!! we believe in you boys!!💪💪💪
A post shared by Alexander Ovechkin (@aleksandrovechkinofficial) on
Screenshots courtesy of @nastyashubskaya
