Because you deserve it, here’s Tom Wilson with a tiny kitten in his shirt pocket

Tom Wilson is more than a hockey player. He’s skilled in the art of commercial cinema, an investor in a local boxing studio, an amateur volleyball player, and a doggy dad.
One of his other side hustles is is volunteering at Wolf Trap Animal Rescue where he sometimes fosters puppies in need of a temporary home. Saturday, the Wilsons and Lindgrens participated in an intake where WTAR brought in 70-plus animals. Volunteers assist with veterinary exams, taking bio photos, and fitting the animals for harnesses/collars.
It also allows the opportunity for adorable photos such as when Tom put a tiny kitten in his shirt pocket.
This is the first time I’ve ever seen the saying “you’re so cute I want to put you in my pocket” applied literally and I’m a fan.
During his time volunteering, Tom also met a tiny pupper that tore its CCL, which is the human equivalent of the ACL injury Wilson suffered last season.
Tom also put a gown on for when things got really ruff. (Sorry, I couldn’t not make a pun there.)
The experience goes to show that while Wilson has long been viewed by fans outside of Washington as a goon, there’s a lot more to him than controversial hits and fights. He tries to make a real difference in the community with the platform he gets from his fame and we’re all thankful for that.
