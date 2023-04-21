Taylor Wilson runs beach volleyball clinic for aspiring players with special guest Tom Wilson

Tom Wilson has traded in the ice rink for the beach volleyball court with the Capitals’ season over.

Earlier this week, Tom joined his wife Taylor Wilson, a professional volleyball player, as she put on a clinic for several young players. The two also took the chance to show off in a 1v1 tournament, where Taylor came out victorious.

Fox 5 anchor Angie Goff shared the event on Twitter. Her daughter Adora participated in the clinic.

Nothing like training with a volleyball pro and her hockey hubs in the sand! 🏐 Thanks @taylorpischke & @tom_wilso for coaching up our girls and encouraging them to thrive in sports! 👊🔥 #volleyball #tuesdaymotivations #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/ZwvMzCQ7qz — angie goff (@OhMyGOFF) April 18, 2023

While two of the girls participating were members of local volleyball team East Coast Power, most were relatively new to the sport. All, however, came away with a new love of the game. Taylor walked the girls through a lesson on the indoor sand court before Tom joined in for a scrimmage.

“It was such an inspiring experience for all the girls,” Goff told RMNB. “They were pumped and left that day trying to figure out how they could form their own beach volleyball team.”

Taylor Wilson has had a decorated career in beach volleyball, including as a player for Team Canada. She donated the clinic as part of fundraising efforts for Inova Honors, benefitting the Inova Health Foundation.

Also helping out was Taylor’s father Garth Pischke, who played volleyball for Team Canada in two Olympic Games and has a long career in volleyball coaching.

Tom and Taylor play volleyball together during their downtime, such as in 2020, when Taylor posted a video of the two practicing in their backyard.

Taylor’s love for the sport has made it fun for the entire Capitals team as even Alex Ovechkin joined in to play during a Mexican beach vacation.

Even with the Capitals’ season cut short, Tom and Taylor have remained involved in the local sports community. The couple were in attendance at a Washington Nationals game this week,, where they watched batting practice before the team faced the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Headline photo: Angie Goff/Twitter