Tom Wilson and wife Taylor attend Nationals game day after Alex Ovechkin

Tom Wilson is the latest Capitals star to stop by Nationals Park.
A night after Alex Ovechkin and Jakub Vrana were in the house, Wilson and his wife Taylor were spotted on the field by local media during batting practice.
The Nationals are playing their second of two games against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday. The night before they lost 1-0.
Caps star Tom Wilson taking in batting practice pregame.
Last night Ovi was here. @DCNewsNow #DCNNGameNight pic.twitter.com/cStWi6wpa2
— Alex Flum (@AlexFlumTV) April 19, 2023
Wilson could be seen marveling at the action while Taylor could be seen taking video with her phone.
Like he did with Ovechkin the night before, Nationals manager Davey Martinez came over to say hello.
Davey Martinez and Tom Wilson reunited at Nats Park. pic.twitter.com/1Cx9tp5vmu
— Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) April 19, 2023
Wilson recorded a selfie video for the Nationals’ social media.
TOMMY!#ALLCAPS // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/Ijgl9Ew5jZ
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 19, 2023
“Hey, Nats fans. Tom Wilson here. Just taking in BP right now and really looking forward to the game. See you out there.”
he really is just so beautiful, @Capitals pic.twitter.com/P7FdHZf6VP
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 19, 2023
Tom spent the day before celebrating the 30th birthday of his wife, Taylor. Taylor shared video of the couple having dinner at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen.
Screenshot: @AlexFlumTV/Twitter
