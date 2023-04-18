Alex Ovechkin attends Washington Nationals game with former Capital Jakub Vrana

The Washington Nationals hosted two special guests at Nationals Park on Tuesday night.

Alex Ovechkin was on the field for batting practice along with former Capital Jakub Vrana.

ABC 7’s Scott Abraham first reported the news on Twitter where he posted several videos from near the Nats dugout.

Alex Ovechkin is here at Nats Park tonight! Love to see Ovi supporting the Nats pic.twitter.com/LU9kr8PxvG — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 18, 2023

Ovechkin wore a grey sweat suit and Capitals Reverse Retro hat while Vrana rocked a Detroit Tigers cap likely from his time with the Detroit Red Wings.

And look who else is here with Ovi! Stanley Cup winner Jakub Vrana…he is loved here in Washington! pic.twitter.com/Yoap8LFGTg — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 18, 2023

Nationals manager Davey Martinez made sure to come over to embrace Ovechkin. According to Abraham, a joking Martinez asked Ovechkin if he wanted to play in the game.

Davey Martinez saying hello to Ovi. Davey asked him, “do you want to suit up in uniform tonight?” Ovi laughed. pic.twitter.com/hh2ZwbGqP5 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 18, 2023

The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes also published a photo of Ovechkin.

Nats fan poses for a pic on the field during BP pic.twitter.com/PxDA1WeiMs — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) April 18, 2023

Ovechkin’s hangout with Vrana comes exactly four days after Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette was let go by the team. Vrana and Laviolette appeared to butt heads during the former head coach’s first season in Washington, eventually necessitating a trade.

“That was really tough,” Vrana said in late March of the deal. “I didn’t expect it at all. I thought my position on the team with the Capitals, how I’ve been there since Day One since the draft, I thought I would get more opportunity and spend more time there, but unfortunately, that’s not what the management wanted.”

The game marks the first time the two players were together on the field at Nationals Park since the Capitals celebrated their Stanley Cup championship with the Nats on June 9, 2018, nearly five full years ago.

Photo: Ian Oland/RMNB (See more photos)

While the Capitals were sitting up in their suite, Vrana invited a 10-year-old Capitals fan inside to celebrate with them.

Screenshot: @Scott7news/Twitter