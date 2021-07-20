It’s official. Tom Wilson is the most hated player in the NHL.

After being suspended five times since 2017, Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has earned the title of the most hated man in the National Hockey League according to OnlineCasino.ca.

Like that wormhole Woah ah whoaaaah part in the song Tarzan Boy, Wilson is living rent-free in opposing fans’ brains.

According to no less an authority as https://t.co/s9j8Edz8Bl, here are "the most hated NHL players on social media." Full list here: https://t.co/FM8EqrTdnQ pic.twitter.com/pkV2rM4TTv — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 20, 2021

Online Casino used a “social listening tool” called Falcon…

… to track NHL players’ last three months of social media engagement to gather the results. Wilson received the fifth most mentions (19,020), nearly half of which were negative. Wilson’s Being Trolled Percentage was 47.9 percent – the highest in the NHL.

“With his most recent brawl on the ice with Rangers player, Pavel Buchnevich, causing outcry amongst fans, it’s another in a series of violent outbursts that makes him unpopular,” wrote Online Casino.

On the page, there is an Instagram photo of Wilson that shows screenshot’d comments that call him “the biggest loser in the NHL” and observations that he plays “like trash.”

“Collectively you have fans from every fan base who hate you,” another commenter wrote. 🤔 Does this fall in the negative interaction category, or is it just flat-out true?

Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin received the sixth most mentions in the NHL, but over 63 percent of it was positive or neutral. His 50.9 positive percentage was the twelfth highest in the NHL.

TJ Oshie, who is lovable and basically perfect, had the third-highest troll percentage (45.3%). Perhaps that can explained away due to the upcoming Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft where he was linked as a possible selection until Brian MacLellan Did The Right Thing.

Regardless, the list was really interesting. The one takeaway?

“Just goes to show, people love to hate,” observed Online Casino.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB