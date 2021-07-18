Caps expansion-draft protected list revealed: Oshie, Samsonov, Kuznetsov, Sprong on the list

The list of Washington Capitals players available for and protected from the Seattle Kraken expansion draft is now known.

Among others, the Caps have chosen to protect American hero TJ Oshie, goalie Ilya Samsonov, controversial forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, and young forward Daniel Sprong. Defender Trevor van Riemsdyk is a surprise inclusion on the protected list.

The Kraken’s choice from the list of available players will be announced on Wednesday.

We’ve previously shared our predictions as to whom Washington would protect.

Here’s the list of protected players:

Nicklas Backstrom

Lars Eller

Evgeny Kuznetsov

Anthony Mantha

T.J. Oshie

Daniel Sprong

Tom Wilson

John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov

Trevor van Riemsdyk

Ilya Samsonov

Which means these are the available players:

Nic Dowd

Carl Hagelin

Garnet Hathaway

Conor Sheary

Brenden Dillon

Nick Jensen

Michal Kempny

Justin Schultz

Pheonix Copley

Vitek Vanecek

One noteworthy protected player is TJ Oshie. As of last week he said he was unaware of whether or not he would be protected.

Keep in mind that a number of players, particularly Alex Ovechkin, are unrestricted free agents. The Kraken can now negotiate with Ovechkin if they so choose. If they sign him as a UFA before the expansion draft, he would then become the Kraken’s pick from the Capitals.

As of Friday, Ovechkin said he was still negotiating his next deal with Washington, though others have reported that the deal is already all but done and waiting until after the expansion draft to be signed.

The expansion draft will be held on Wednesday, July 21.

Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals