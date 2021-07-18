Caps expansion-draft protected list revealed: Oshie, Samsonov, Kuznetsov, Sprong on the list

The list of Washington Capitals players available for and protected from the Seattle Kraken expansion draft is now known.
Among others, the Caps have chosen to protect American hero TJ Oshie, goalie Ilya Samsonov, controversial forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, and young forward Daniel Sprong. Defender Trevor van Riemsdyk is a surprise inclusion on the protected list.
The Kraken’s choice from the list of available players will be announced on Wednesday.
We’ve previously shared our predictions as to whom Washington would protect.
Here’s the list of protected players:
Which means these are the available players:
One noteworthy protected player is TJ Oshie. As of last week he said he was unaware of whether or not he would be protected.
Keep in mind that a number of players, particularly Alex Ovechkin, are unrestricted free agents. The Kraken can now negotiate with Ovechkin if they so choose. If they sign him as a UFA before the expansion draft, he would then become the Kraken’s pick from the Capitals.
As of Friday, Ovechkin said he was still negotiating his next deal with Washington, though others have reported that the deal is already all but done and waiting until after the expansion draft to be signed.
The expansion draft will be held on Wednesday, July 21.
Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On