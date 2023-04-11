Hershey Bears sign Capitals prospects Dru Krebs and Mitchell Gibson to amateur tryout agreements

The Hershey Bears announced on Monday that they have signed Capitals prospects Dru Krebs and Mitchell Gibson to amateur tryout agreements which will allow them to finish the 2022-23 season in the AHL.

They will join European forward prospects Bogdan Trineyev and Ludwig Persson who were assigned to the Bears after their respective seasons in Russia and Sweden ended. They will all be, in effect, Hershey’s black aces for their upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs run.

Krebs, brother of current Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs, is a defenseman that was selected by the Caps in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He has spent the past four seasons in Canadian junior with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers. This past season was his career-best as he recorded 41 points (8g, 33a) in 67 games which was a team-high among defensemen.

Krebs also signed an amateur tryout agreement with Hershey a year ago but did not see any game action.

Gibson is a 23-year-old netminder who was a fourth-round draft pick of the Capitals in 2018 and has spent the last several years in the NCAA with Harvard University. This season with Harvard, Gibson posted a record of 18-7-2 and ranked third among all Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) goaltenders in both save percentage (.919) and goals-against average (2.25). He served as Harvard’s starting goaltender for all three years of his college hockey career.

Gibson officially signed his entry-level contract with the Caps last week a few days after needing to serve as the team’s emergency backup at the NHL level due to Charlie Lindgren coming down with an illness.

The Bears have just three games left on their regular season schedule and currently sit both first in the Atlantic Division and Easter Conference with 95 standings points from 69 games played. They have already locked up a playoff spot and a first-round bye.

Krebs will wear #44 for Hershey while Gibson will wear #50.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears