Capitals prospect Bogdan Trineyev returning from loan after Dynamo Moscow knocked out of KHL playoffs

Washington Capitals forward prospect Bogdan Trineyev is headed back stateside. The 2020 fourth-round draft selection’s loan season with Dynamo Moscow of the KHL ended after Dynamo crashed out in the first round of the Gagarin Cup playoffs to Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in six games.

It appears, via CapFriendly, that Trineyev will report to the AHL’s Hershey Bears where he played two Calder Cup playoff games last season skating on the top line.

Trineyev, who turned 21 years old on March 4, got into 39 KHL games for Dynamo this season and recorded 13 points (2g, 11a). He added two more assists in five postseason games.

The 2022-23 campaign was Trineyev’s first spending the majority of a season at the top level in Russia. The decision to loan him to Dynamo rather than have him play in Hershey was made last season and that agreement could be extended for 2023-24 as well.

“Bogdan Trineyev is about to leave for Washington because he was on loan with us,” Dynamo general manager Alexei Sopin told HockeyNewsHub. “There is a preliminary agreement that he will spend the next season with us, but nothing can be guaranteed.”

Trineyev signed his entry-level deal with the Capitals this past May. The young winger got to meet and hang out with the Capitals’ Russian contingent for the first time last offseason.

“When I was just driving to Washington, I thought about seeing Ovechkin, Orlov, Kuznetsov, and Samsonov only on TV,” Trineyev said of the experience. “This made it a little awkward. But Sasha Alexeyev reassured me. He said that it was only the first time, it happens to everyone, relax, and everything will be fine. I tried to relax, but it wasn’t normal.”

Hershey currently sits just one point shy of the Providence Bruins for first in the AHL’s Atlantic Division. Despite their standings position, they have scored more goals than just seven teams in the league. Adding another offensive depth piece like Trineyev could bolster those numbers moving forward.

