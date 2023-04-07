Capitals officially announce signing of goaltender Mitchell Gibson to one-year, entry-level contract

The Washington Capitals announced that they signed 2018 fourth-round draft pick, Mitchell Gibson, to a one-year, entry-level contract. The deal will pay Gibson $867,500.

The contract has been rumored for weeks and was reportedly already agreed to on March 28 before special circumstances changed the situation.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Mitchell Gibson to a one-year NHL entry-level contract starting next season. Gibson's contract will carry an average annual value of $867,500 and he is expected to sign an amateur tryout agreement with Hershey for this season. — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 7, 2023

Gibson joined the Capitals initially on an amateur tryout deal on April 2 after Charlie Lindgren was unable to serve as backup against the New York Rangers due to illness.

Gibson wore his Harvard mask and gear out on the ice with the team during warmups.

Gibson is now expected to sign an amateur tryout deal and spend the rest of the season with the Hershey Bears.

The Capitals reportedly expressed interest in Gibson after his season ended at Harvard in March.

Gibson was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on August 15th following his graduation. Now, he will forgo his final year of eligibility and turn professional.

This season, Gibson posted a record of 18-7-2 and ranks third among all Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) goaltenders in both save percentage (.919) and GAA (2.25.) He has served as Harvard’s starting goaltender all three years of his college hockey career.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Sign Goaltender Mitchell Gibson The goaltender has signed a one-year NHL entry-level contract beginning next season ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Mitchell Gibson to a one-year NHL entry-level contract beginning next season, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Gibson’s contract will carry an average annual value of $867,500. Gibson is expected to sign an amateur tryout agreement with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) for this season. The Capitals selected Gibson, 23, with their fourth-round pick, 124th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft. Gibson appeared in 27 games for Harvard University (NCAA) this season, posting a record of 18-7-2 with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and three shutouts. The 6’1″, 187-pound goaltender ranked third among ECAC goaltenders in goals-against average and save percentage. Gibson, who helped guide Harvard to its second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, was named to the All-ECAC Hockey Second Team. During the 2021-22 season, Gibson recorded a 18-10-1 record with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Gibson started 30 of Harvard’s 35 games in 2021-22, helping the Crimson capture the 2022 ECAC Hockey Championship and a NCAA Tournament bid. Gibson ranked second in the conference in wins (18), fourth in minutes played (1,739) and fifth in goals-against average, earning Second Team All-ECAC Hockey honors. The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native appeared in 23 games in his first year at Harvard in 2019-20, compiling a record of 11-8-3. Gibson ranked first among ECAC freshmen in goals against average (2.61) and save percentage (.916) and was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Rookie Team and an All-Ivy League Honorable Mention. Gibson earned a shutout in his first collegiate start on Nov. 8, 2019 versus Princeton. In 80 career games at Harvard, Gibson posted a record of 47-25-6 with six shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Gibson spent the 2018-19 season with the Central Illinois Flying Aces of the United States Hockey League (USHL) and 2017-18 with the Lone Star Brahmas of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), where was named the NAHL Goaltender of the Year after posting a 26-7-5 record, a 1.59 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 43 games.

Photos: @pennybacker/Twitter