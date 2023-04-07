Capitals re-assign Ludwig Persson to Hershey after his HockeyAllsvenskan season ends

The Washington Capitals announced a second roster move to bolster the Hershey Bears after inking prospect goaltender Mitchell Gibson to a one-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

The team re-assigned 19-year-old, Swedish forward, Ludwig Persson, from BIK Karlskoga to their AHL affiliate, further adding depth to Hershey for the Calder Cup playoffs which begin later this month.

The Capitals selected Persson in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Skating in the second tier HockeyAllsvenskan, Persson recorded 15 points (4g, 11a) in 45 games for BIK Karlskoga. The 6’0″, 185-pound forward ranked tied for ninth on the team in assists and 10th in points. He also appeared in four qualification games for BIK and went scoreless.

BIK Karlskoga was eliminated from the qualification tournament on March 23 by Djurgårdens IF, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby’s former Swedish team.

Persson also played one game for SHL Frölunda this season. According to Elite Prospects, it was Persson’s 25th game in the SHL since the 2019-20 season.

Persson scored his first and only SHL goal during the 2020-21 season.

