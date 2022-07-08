Home / News / Capitals select Swedish winger Ludwig Persson in third round of 2022 NHL Draft

Capitals select Swedish winger Ludwig Persson in third round of 2022 NHL Draft

By Chris Cerullo

July 8, 2022 12:45 pm

The Washington Capitals are stocking up on offensive talent in the 2022 NHL Draft. Three of their first four selections have been wingers and the latest addition to that group is Swedish left wing Ludwig Persson at 85th overall.

Persson was the 46th-ranked European skater overall by NHL Central Scouting. He is the youngest player ever to get into an SHL game with Frolunda.

Persson, following the trend of the other two wingers the Caps have grabbed ahead of him, is an incredibly crafty, highly-skilled playmaker that has scored in bunches at the junior level.

He spent the bulk of his 2021-22 season in the Swedish under-20 junior league. In 41 games played, he tallied 25 goals and dished out 36 assists to leave him second in scoring among all players.

Persson has been loaned by Frolunda to BIK Karlskoga of the second-tier league HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden for the entire 2022-23 season.

