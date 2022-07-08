Capitals select Swedish winger Ludwig Persson in third round of 2022 NHL Draft

The Washington Capitals are stocking up on offensive talent in the 2022 NHL Draft. Three of their first four selections have been wingers and the latest addition to that group is Swedish left wing Ludwig Persson at 85th overall.

Persson was the 46th-ranked European skater overall by NHL Central Scouting. He is the youngest player ever to get into an SHL game with Frolunda.

With the 85th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select Ludwig Persson!#CapsDraft pic.twitter.com/kedg84vp5A — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 8, 2022

Persson, following the trend of the other two wingers the Caps have grabbed ahead of him, is an incredibly crafty, highly-skilled playmaker that has scored in bunches at the junior level.

He spent the bulk of his 2021-22 season in the Swedish under-20 junior league. In 41 games played, he tallied 25 goals and dished out 36 assists to leave him second in scoring among all players.

Funny thing Ludwig Persson told me, Ryan Lasch (Frölunda's star) sends him video clips from any possible league as long as Persson can learn from it. Could become a good pick with patience. #Capitals — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) July 8, 2022

Persson has been loaned by Frolunda to BIK Karlskoga of the second-tier league HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden for the entire 2022-23 season.