Biscuit attends final Capitals practice, says goodbye to players and coaches

Biscuit, the Capitals’ team dog, attended his final team practice on Monday. The Very Very Good Boy said goodbye to his best buddies at MedStar Capitals Iceplex as he prepares to finish his service dog training through America’s VetDogs.

He will soon graduate and be paired with a veteran in his forever home.

Martin Fehervary, Nick Jensen, Dylan Strome, and head coach Peter Laviolette were all captured giving Biscuit some farewell pats and pets.

Biscuit, who recently dropped the ceremonial first puck on Caps Canine Night, received a formal sendoff from the Capitals organization during the team’s March 29 game against the New York Islanders.

He got to spend a few more weeks after that with the team and its fans.

Biscuit came to the Capitals through a partnership with America’s VetDogs, joining the team as a nine-week-old puppy in 2021. He even earned the spot as ESPN’s top hockey dog in 2021, shortly after joining the team.

After his graduation, Biscuit will join Captain, the Caps’ first team dog, as alumni of the program. The organization provides service animals to disabled US veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders, allowing them to live more independently.

Best of luck, Biscuit! You’re the best boy!

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB