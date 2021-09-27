The Capitals have a new team dog. His name is Biscuit and he’s freaking adorable!

Popular Capitals’ team dog, Captain, officially graduated from training earlier in the year and was matched with retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Mark Gwathmey to be a service dog. Selfishly, that made us sad because that meant there’d be no more pups around the rink.

We were wrong.

Monday, the Capitals announced they’ve adopted another pup and his name is Biscuit. Biscuit is a 9-week-old male chocolate Labrador.

Impressively the pup appears to already know how to type on a mobile phone.

“i’m Biscuit the official pup of the @Capitals!” he wrote. “just like your old frend Captain, i’ll be training to be a service dog for @americasvetdogs. i like playing with pucks (biscuits) and sticks and can’t wait to meet u all !!!”

Capitals players met Biscuit and their reactions were aired on social media.

Alex Ovechkin’s enthusiasm was palpable as he walked into the room holding Biscuit.

“OOOO MY GAWD!!!” he screamed.

The Twitter account of @CapsPup also got a revamp showing off new photos of Biscuit.

HE IS ADORABLE AND I LOVE HIM AS IF HE WERE MY OWN PET.

Anyways, welcome to the Capitals, Biscuit. We can’t wait to write about you all the time!

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Future Service Dog ‘Biscuit’ Joins Washington Capitals as Team Service Dog in Training Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today the organization has partnered again with America’s VetDogs, a New York based non-profit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, to train future service dog ‘Biscuit.’ Biscuit, born on July 23, made his debut with the Capitals on Sept. 22, the first day of the Capitals 2021-22 training camp. Biscuit, a 9-week-old male chocolate Labrador, will undergo basic training and socialization with the Capitals staff, players and public for the next 14-16 months. The Capitals will host Biscuit in the front office, at community events, practices and select home games to assist in raising Biscuit to be a confident and calm future service dog. Fans can follow Biscuit on Instagram and Twitter @CapsPup to stay up to date on his training and local appearances. “Following Captain’s successful journey and placement with retired Marine Corps veteran Mark Gwathmey, the Capitals organization is excited to once again partner with America’s VetDogs to begin Biscuit’s journey as an integral part of Capitals Canine programming,” said Capitals vice president of marketing Amanda Tischler. “America’s VetDogs has an incredible impact in the military and first-responder community, and we look forward to being a part of Biscuit’s formal training over the next season as he begins to learn how to best serve his future partner.” Following his puppy raising, Biscuit will return back to the America’s VetDogs campus in Smithtown, NY to begin his formal service dog training. Concluding his training, Biscuit will be matched at no cost with a veteran or first responder with disabilities. VetDogs’ assistance dog programs were created to provide enhanced mobility and renewed independence to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities. “We are thrilled to partner again with the Washington Capitals on co-raising ‘Biscuit’ to become a service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities.” said John Miller, president and CEO, America’s VetDogs, “The ownership, team, staff and fans have all embraced America’s VetDogs’ mission and partnerships like these are vital to the growth and socialization of a future service dog. We saw a wonderful outcome with Captain being placed with his veteran and look forward to seeing Biscuit do the same.” Biscuit is the second dog the Capitals and America’s VetDogs partnered to raise and train. In June, Capitals and America’s VetDogs service dog in training Captain completed training and was placed with retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Mark Gwathmey. Captain made his debut with the Capitals as a 10-week-old puppy during the team’s Rock the Red Carpet event on Oct. 5, 2019, and underwent basic training and socialization with the Capitals staff, players and public while being raised by America’s VetDogs area coordinator Deana Stone.

