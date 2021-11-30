ESPN ranks Caps’ Pup as top hockey dog: ‘Biscuit truly has it all’

Since being introduced by the Capitals in September, Biscuit has been number one in our hearts. Now he’s the top dog in an ESPN ranking.

Tuesday, the Sports Leader released a top 10 list of the NHL’s top hockey dogs. Biscuit was first due to his versatility and overwhelming cute factor.

ESPN’s Erin Vail writes of Biscuit:

Biscuit truly has it all: good looks, a killer hockey name (“biscuit” being a nickname for the puck) and a strong start when it comes to team dog antics. Biscuit has been dishing out kisses, running on the ice, pumping iron, touring monuments, meeting his predecessor Captain and tweeting up a storm. We think Biscuit has a bright future in this league, and we can’t wait to see what he’ll do next.

A wide array of non-shallow qualitative traits were considered in the rankings including “cuteness to name to various puppy hijinks.”

The Capitals first brought Biscuit into our lives on September 27. The team gave the then nine-week-old puppy its own Media Day where he took many staged photos.

He also had the chance to meet all his new frands on the Capitals.

Since then, Biscuit has been a regular at games and practices.

getting ready for my @capitals red carpet and gameday debut !!! how do i look pic.twitter.com/vrXiOuUy7f — Biscuit (@CapsPup) October 13, 2021

no interruptions while im watching my boys pic.twitter.com/SyEA7mFX3h — Biscuit (@CapsPup) October 29, 2021

He dressed up as Lars Eller on Halloween.

He bought his own merch to better rep the team (who gave him a credit card before he was one?).

At one Capitals game, he met the original Caps’ pup, Captain.

capspup x2 !!! finally met captain 🐾 pic.twitter.com/Ob921WsmP7 — Biscuit (@CapsPup) November 6, 2021

And then all of the players’ children.

playdate with my teammates kiddos !! good belly rubs pic.twitter.com/Q5RF3iArVk — Biscuit (@CapsPup) October 23, 2021

All that interacting and growing has made him very sleepy.

had one too many at the game last night !!! (treats that is) pic.twitter.com/dJtZEtyg2n — Biscuit (@CapsPup) October 17, 2021

Even in a great one’s presence.

sometimes urrr so tired you dont even wake up for @ovi8 🤣 pic.twitter.com/r3xK9PunLR — Biscuit (@CapsPup) November 10, 2021

Biscuit is no longer a tiny ball of fur. He now weighs Tom Wilson’s number in pounds.

– im now 43 pounds

– ive gotten very good at loose leash walking, kennel cue, sit, down and stand, collar yielding

– saw my first snow pic.twitter.com/4uDKHRkD5D — Biscuit (@CapsPup) November 29, 2021

But following him has been an absolute joy these last few months.

working v hard getting all these tweets out !!! 💻 pic.twitter.com/pH2NifSL1F — Biscuit (@CapsPup) October 12, 2021

Yay congrats Bisko!