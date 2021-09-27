New Capitals team dog Biscuit had his own media day. These are the cute photos.

The Washington Capitals introduced their new team dog to the world on Monday.

Biscuit, a heart-meltingly adorable chocolate lab, is nine weeks old and will essentially be raised by the Capitals so that the pup can someday become a confident, calm future service dog.

The Capitals held a media day for the tiny puppy — he did not take any questions — to celebrate his adoption.

Sure, we could have simply added this media to the original news post, but they’re so darn cute, they deserved their own space to breathe and be fully absorbed, right?

The Capitals and the Caps Pup account also posted these additional photos to their Instagrams.

The Capitals also released a video introducing Biscuit.

And some bonus B-Roll footage, which shows unedited reactions and more cute.

Yup, my day is one million times better after meeting this puppy. Thank you, Capitals, and Biscuit, for your future service.